SMI 10’418 0.9%  SPI 12’934 0.8%  Dow 29’158 3.0%  DAX 13’096 4.9%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’408 6.4%  Gold 1’862 -4.9%  Dollar 0.9143 0.0%  Öl 42.1 6.2% 
10.11.2020 06:01:00

Game-Changing Color Conditioner Brand, oVertone Haircare, Will Launch Its First Ever Clarifying Shampoo On November 10

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First they mastered damage-free semi-permanent hair color, now they're breaking new ground with a product meant to fade your shade or prep your strands for a whole new hue. On November 10, oVertone Haircare will drop its latest innovation: a pH-balanced hair cleanser, The Fader Clarifying Shampoo.

The Fader Clarifying Shampoo offers a solution for color chameleons to navigate the color wheel without the need to bleach. In pre-launch trials, users saw fading results after 1-2 washes, and increased fading with continued use. The sulfate-free, plant-based formula also gently removes impurities and build-up from the scalp, creating an ideal environment for healthy hair growth.

"We formulated The Fader to deeply cleanse while conditioning hair and scalp, so users won't experience that familiar dried out feeling often associated with traditional clarifying shampoos," explained Vice President of Research and Development at oVertone, Bella Romeo. "The Fader contains plant-based, biodegradable ingredients derived from coconut and glucose. These ingredients are effective at fading color gently while also protecting delicate strands," she added. "We're also excited to bring this formula to market in a recyclable sugarcane resin tube, which has ⅓ the carbon footprint of regular plastic," she explained.

To fade color or prep for a new shade, wet strands thoroughly and lather a quarter-sized amount between palms, massaging into the roots and the crown of the head. Work down as far as desired. Let shampoo sit for about a minute then rinse thoroughly. Follow up with an uber-hydrating hair mask like 2020 Allure Best of Beauty Winner, The Remedy for Fine Hair, or if you're ready for a new color, any award-winning oVertone Coloring Conditioner!

All oVertone conditioners are manufactured in the U.S. using plant-based ingredients. Every product in the range is effective on all hair types, vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, and contains no harsh chemicals or heavy alcohols.

The Fader Clarifying Shampoo will be available for purchase exclusively at overtone.co, available in the following formats:

  • 8 oz. tube, $22
  • 3 oz. sample/travel size tube, $13

About oVertone:
Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted: a hair-healthy dye alternative that could both achieve and maintain head-turning vivid hair colors. Since its launch in 2014, oVertone has become known as an industry disruptor in the hair color space, building a radically inclusive digital community, and providing consumers a means to condition their way to colorful, healthy hair. The company is headquartered in Denver. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co.

Note to the Editor:
Hi-res photos, including before and after images, are available here. Please also note proper brand capitalization, oVertone, when mentioning brand name in digital or print.

(PRNewsfoto/oVertone)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-changing-color-conditioner-brand-overtone-haircare-will-launch-its-first-ever-clarifying-shampoo-on-november-10-301163239.html

SOURCE oVertone

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 77.02
11.56 %
Alcon 61.28
8.42 %
The Swatch Grp 229.60
8.40 %
Swiss Life Hldg 367.40
7.55 %
CS Group 10.28
7.35 %
Nestle 105.46
-0.98 %
Geberit 553.00
-1.95 %
Roche Hldg G 310.80
-3.09 %
Sika 235.10
-3.65 %
Givaudan 3’742.00
-5.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.11.20
Alle Augen auf Joe Biden
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
09.11.20
Oil Prospects 2021
09.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Immobilienkonzerne mit 4.25%p.a. und 65% Barriere
09.11.20
SMI mit grösstem Wochenzuwachs seit elf Jahren
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

90%-iger Corona-Schutz: BioNTech veröffentlicht vielversprechende Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie haussiert
Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: Dow mit deutlichem Plus - US-Techtitel geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX zogen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen verlassen Handel höher
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie schiesst hoch: Aurora Cannabis übertrifft umsatzseitig Expertenprognosen
Julius Bär-VRP möchte Rechtsfälle schnell abarbeiten - 79,7 Millionen Rückstellung für Fifa-Untersuchung - Anleger schieben Aktie an
Valora schreibt im dritten Quartal einen operativen Gewinn - Valora-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Neuer türkischer Notenbankchef will Lira-Fall aufhalten
Vifor-Aktie springt an: Vifor sichert sich über Lizenzabkommen Zugang zum Transplantations-Markt
Ypsomed entwickelt Autoinjektor YpsoDose mit Partnern weiter - Ypsomed-Aktie hebt ab
SMI mit grösstem Wochenzuwachs seit elf Jahren
Canopy-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Canopy Growth überrascht mit weniger Verlusten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: Dow mit deutlichem Plus - US-Techtitel geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX zogen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen verlassen Handel höher
Zum Wochenstart prägten grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Auch der DAX begrüsste die neue Handelswoche mit kräftigen Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich im Montagshandel uneinheitlich. In Fernost waren die Anleger am Montag ebenfalls in Kauflaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit