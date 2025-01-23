|
23.01.2025 06:45:20
Galenica reports strong sales growth once again
|
Galenica AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Press release
Galenica Group sales once again performed very positively in 2024, with growth of 4.7% to CHF 3,922 million. As a result, Galenica outperformed the entire pharmaceutical market in terms of growth (+3.5%, IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Market Switzerland, YTD December 2024).
Following a solid increase in sales of 2.6% in the first half of 2024, Galenica again posted significantly stronger growth of +6.7% in the second half of 2024. Market share gains in the wholesale business with doctors and pharmacies contributed significantly to the increase in sales. In addition to acquisitions, the main growth driver in the pharmacy business was strong organic growth in sales of prescription-only medications. In addition, the second half of the year had two more sales days than in the prior-year period, which boosted growth in this half-year period by an estimated +1.6%. Due to the leap year, 2024 as a whole had one more sales day than in the previous year, which corresponds to an additional growth effect of around +0.4%.
By contrast, a mild flu outbreak and a low occurrence of colds in the fourth quarter of 2024 weakened sales growth, particularly in the “Products & Brands” sector. Significant additional sales of generics and biosimilars also continued to dampen growth. The generics substitution rate of Galenica pharmacies increased by 4.0% on average in 2024 to a high 79.2% (75.2% at the end of December 2023).
Guidance for 2024 annual results confirmed
Galenica confirms its guidance for the 2024 annual results projecting EBIT1 growth between 8% and 11% and a dividend at least at the previous year’s level.
Net sales of the Galenica Group January – December 2024
1 Excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and IAS 19
PRODUCTS & CARE SEGMENT
The “Products & Care” segment achieved net sales of CHF 1,700.2 million (+3.9%) in the 2024 financial year. Of this, CHF 1,442.0 million (+4.1%) was attributable to “Retail” (B2C), with “Local Pharmacies” contributing CHF 1,365.1 million (+4.4%, excluding Coop Vitality) and “Pharmacies at Home” accounting for CHF 77.3 million (-2.1%, excluding Mediservice).
“Professionals” (B2B) increased sales to CHF 268.2 million (+4.7%), with “Products & Brands” contributing CHF 183.4 million (+3.5%) and “Services for Professionals” CHF 84.8 million (+7.5%).
Retail (B2C)
By way of comparison
Professionals (B2B)
By way of comparison
LOGISTICS & IT SEGMENT
The “Logistics & IT” segment achieved net sales of CHF 3,240.7 million (+5.3%) in the 2024 financial year.
Highlights
By way of comparison
Additional information on sales figures and further information can be found in our sales presentation.
Upcoming dates
For further information, please contact:
Welcome to the Galenica network!
Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Galenica AG
|Untermattweg 8
|3027 Bern
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 058 852 81 11
|E-mail:
|info@galenica.com
|Internet:
|https://www.galenica.com
|ISIN:
|CH0360674466
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2072711
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2072711 23-Jan-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Galenica AG
|
07:00
|Galenica erfüllt eigene Umsatzziele 2024 (AWP)
|
06:45
|Galenica reports strong sales growth once again (EQS Group)
|
06:45
|Galenica wiederum mit starkem Umsatzwachstum (EQS Group)
|
22.01.25
|SPI-Papier Galenica-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Galenica-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
15.01.25
|SPI-Papier Galenica-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Galenica von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
01.01.25
|SPI-Papier Galenica-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Galenica-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
25.12.24
|SPI-Titel Galenica-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Galenica von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
18.12.24
|SPI-Papier Galenica-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Galenica-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Galenica AG
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Finance
✅ Blackstone
✅ Ares Management
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrump-Effekt hält an: SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX setzt Rekordfahrt fort und schliesst stärker -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Der DAX erreicht dabei sogar eine neue Bestmarke. Der Dow knüpfte am Mittwoch an seinen guten Lauf der vergangenen Handelstage an. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zur Wochenmitte überwiegend im Minus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}