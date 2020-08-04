04.08.2020 01:30:00

Gale Toyota in Enfield Will Soon Offer the All-New 2021 Toyota Venza Crossover SUV

ENFIELD, Conn., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a six-year hiatus, the Toyota Venza is making a comeback in the United States — and the latest incarnation of the crossover SUV does not disappoint. The all-new 2021 Toyota Venza has an efficient hybrid powertrain, pleasing driving dynamics, a roomy and functional cabin, high-level utility and safety, and an abundance of advanced technologies. Gale Toyota, a customer-focused dealership in Enfield, will soon offer the 2021 Venza.

The exterior of the Venza has an elegant design, while the interior provides a great deal of comfort and functionality, with an eight-way power driver's seat and a generous amount of storage space. With the with the Star Gaze fixed panoramic glass roof, the driver and passengers can let the light in and enjoy a sense of airiness in the cabin. Interior technologies include an infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the 9-speaker JBL Premium Audio System and a 10-inch color Head-Up Display.

All 2021 Venza models come equipped with an efficient hybrid powertrain, which combines a 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with three electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. This helps the Venza get a gas-sipping estimated fuel economy of 40 combined mpg. The electric motors in the Venza provide high-level torque, resulting in quick acceleration. With the standard Electronic On-Demand AWD system, the Venza can conquer the trails with ease. Also, drivers can customize the performance characteristics of the Venza with the selectable modes for SPORT, NORMAL, ECO AND EV. With the EV mode, the Venza can drive on electric-only power for short distances.

With its abundance of advanced safety technologies, the Venza provides a very safe ride. This includes Automatic High Beams, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, the Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist and Road Sign Assist.

Automotive customers that would like to learn more about the all-new 2021 Toyota Venza at Gale Toyota can visit the dealership's website at http://www.galetoyota.com or call (860) 269-3608.

Gale Toyota is located at 50 Palomba Drive in Enfield.

 

SOURCE Gale Toyota

Die US-Indizes starteten freundlich in die neue Woche. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag zulegen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex auch Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

