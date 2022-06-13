Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’896 -1.7%  SPI 13’991 -1.8%  Dow 30’517 -2.8%  DAX 13’427 -2.4%  Euro 1.0383 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’503 -2.7%  Gold 1’819 -2.8%  Bitcoin 22’975 -13.3%  Dollar 0.9975 1.0%  Öl 122.4 0.4% 
1 Aktie gratis
14.06.2022 00:21:00

Gale and the Committee on LQBT History Announce Fellowships to Support Emerging LGBTQ+ Research

Projects Utilize Gale's Archives of Sexuality and Gender and Gale Digital Scholar Lab to Uncover Historically Underrepresented and Marginalized LGBTQ+ Voices

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queer History Conference - Pride Month provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made for justice, inclusion and equality within the community, and to reaffirm the continued work to promote LGBTQ+ rights worldwide. To further support these efforts, Gale, part of Cengage Group, and the Committee on LGBT History (CLGBTH) in conjunction with the Queer History Conference 2022, announce the sponsorship of five non-residential fellowships known as the Gale-CLGBTH Non-Residential Fellowships. Funded by Gale, each fellow receives $2,500 and access to Gale's award-winning Archives of Sexuality and Gender and Gale Digital Scholar Lab. The program's goal is to encourage emerging research in LGBTQ+ studies by allowing scholars to contribute additional insights through digital humanities methodologies.

Elio Colavito

The program encourages emerging research in LGBTQ+ studies. 

Gale and CLGBTH would like to congratulate the following candidates awarded the fellowships for the 2022 academic year, as well as highlight the projects they will be pursuing:

  • Elio Colavito, Ph.D. researcher, University of Toronto, Canada
    • Project: Mapping Transtopia: Trans-Masculine Mutual Aid (1970–2005) aims to extend Colavito's work on the social and cultural history of trans-masculinity in Canada and the U.S. He will utilize letters from the archives to serve as a foundation of a digital map to illustrate the vastness and complexity of late-20th-century trans-masculine community building, resource sharing and identity-making. 
  • Jacob Bloomfield, honorary research fellow, University of Konstanz, Germany
    • Project: Bloomfield's project, Tutti Frutti: Little Richard, Sex, Gender and Transgression in America and Europe, seeks to uncover how gender-nonconforming African American recording artist Little Richard became one of the most popular musicians in the U.S. and Europe during the 1950s and pre- "sexual revolution" in the 1960s. 
  • Jen Jack Gieseking, associate professor of geography, University of Kentucky, U.S. 
    • Project: The monograph Dyke* Bars seeks to uncover the drive behind the "lezbiqueertrans" attachment to lesbian bars and their dis-attachment from these spaces, particularly as many of them have closed in recent times. Gieseking's project will argue that lesbian bars are the crucial geography of U.S. lezbiqueertrans history and a part of broader U.S. history. An interactive map will look at how patterns of socioeconomic gentrification affected the growth and decline of these spaces.
  • Justin Salgado, graduate student, The Ohio State University, U.S. 
    • Project:  Out at the Rodeo: The Maintenance of the Gay Rodeo (1980s – Present) seeks to amplify the voices on the gay rodeo circuit. The project will examine the religious right and political right, their impact on queer communities and how the gay rodeo countered their disapproval by emphasizing the importance of community and togetherness for rural queer communities. 
  • Trevor Ladner, graduate and teacher, Harvard Graduate School of Education, Ednovate Charter Schools, U.S. 
    • Project: Ladner's LGBT Lives and Legal Rights: Impacts of Progress of Struggle will support the continuation of a teaching project for his social studies class at an under-resourced urban school in Los Angeles. Centered around LGBTQ people's experiences with securing their rights through courts, he will utilize the archives to analyze how the absence of certain rights and the courts' decisions on these rights impact the lives of real people. 

"As part of Gale's ongoing commitment to DEI initiatives, we're pleased to support the LGBTQ+ research community with these fellowships, and help them expand the possibilities of their research," said Seth Cayley, vice president of global academic product at Gale. "By providing these fellows with funding, access to our digital archives and Gale Digital Scholar Lab, we hope it enables them to progress their research projects and foster greater knowledge, awareness, and understanding of LGBTQ+ lives and communities."

The Archives of Sexuality and Gender series gives researchers instant access to more than 5 million pages of digitized primary sources to help them enhance their research projects and uncover new research pathways. By exploring the series with text- and data-mining tools in Gale Digital Scholar Lab, the fellows will be able to open their research to digital humanities methods, providing a new lens with which to explore historically underrepresented, marginalized and hidden voices. 

"This year's fellows, now with access to Gale's fabulous resources, are sure to cultivate exciting new research related to the study of LGBTQ past," said Professor Eric Gonzaba, co-chair of the Committee on LGBT History. "Their projects will help us all better understand the nuances and complexities of LGBTQ life. We are so grateful to Gale for their support of the CLGBTH for many years and we thank them for their commitment to scholars of LGBT history."

Scholars must complete the fellowships by Dec. 31, 2022. Each fellowship will support the equivalent of one month's full-time work (160 hours). Awardees may dedicate four consecutive weeks of their total working hours to the fellowship project, or they may spread their work out over a more extended period. In addition, within one month of the conclusion of their fellowship, each awardee will submit a case study that highlights the research or pedagogical value of their project. CLGBTH will host a panel at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Historical Association, January 5–8, 2023 in Philadelphia, where the Gale-CLGBTH fellows will discuss their research projects.

Gale is hosting a panel session at the 2022 Queer History Conference titled Marginalized Voices and Hidden Histories: Preserving and Unlocking the Past with Gale's Archives of Sexuality & Gender and Beyond on Tuesday, June 14 at San Francisco State University in Burk Hall 256.

For more information on Gale-CLGBTH Non-Residential Fellowships, visit its webpage.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit: www.gale.com.

Follow Gale on:

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, part of Cengage Group
248-378-3376
kayla.siefker@cengage.com

Justin Salgado

Jacob Bloomfield

Jen Jack Gieseking

Trevor Ladner

(PRNewsfoto/Gale, part of Cengage Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gale-and-the-committee-on-lqbt-history-announce-fellowships-to-support-emerging-lgbtq-research-301566997.html

SOURCE Gale, part of Cengage Group

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
13.06.22 BMW mit Insiderkäufen
13.06.22 Währungshüter im Dauereinsatz
13.06.22 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
13.06.22 Fällt heute die 11.000er-Marke?
10.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
09.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Sensirion Holding AG
02.06.22 Sparkojote: Market Timing funktioniert nicht | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’402.00 16.37 USSMMU
Short 11’624.92 12.23 USSMNU
Short 11’983.03 8.71 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’896.25 13.06.2022 17:31:34
Long 10’289.42 15.11 JSSMVU
Long 10’153.35 12.73 OSSMLU
Long 9’674.01 8.18 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Belastungsfaktoren im Überfluss: US-Börsen mit erneutem massivem Rückschlag -- SMI beendet Handel unter 11'000 Punkten -- DAX schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefer
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Laut Medienberichten stehe die Credit Suisse bei der britischen Finanzaufsicht unter Beobachtung
Deutsche Bank-Studie: Diese Anlagen sind als Inflationsschutz beliebter als Gold und Krypto
Krypto-Absturz geht weiter: Bitcoin fällt auf niedrigsten Stand seit eineinhalb Jahren
Was bedeutet die hohe Inflation für Schweizer Immobilieninvestments?
Simulation für Ethereum-Merge gestartet: Umstellung auf "Proof-of-Stake"-Verfaren bereits im August möglich?
Schwacher Wochenstart für Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit Dezember 2020
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht erneut zweistellig ein: US-Antrag auf Therapiedurchbruch für Aviptadil gescheitert
Tesla-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Tesla verkündet Aktiensplit im Verhältnis von drei zu eins
Valneva-Aktie -25 Prozent: Valneva sieht EU für mögliches Scheitern des Impfstoffprogramms in der Verantwortung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit