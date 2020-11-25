Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
25.11.2020 08:53:00
Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
PERTH, Australia, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ -Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appear on the Company's platform (ASX):
- Trading Halt
- Fully underwritten A$161M equity financing
- Project Development Equity Raising - Investor Presentation
- Proposed issue of Securities – GXY
- Cleansing Notice
The announcements can be viewed at:
https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy
SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited
Inside (Anzeige)
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}