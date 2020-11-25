SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’046 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0844 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’811 0.2%  Bitcoin 17’381 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9104 -0.1%  Öl 48.4 1.1% 

25.11.2020 08:53:00

Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ -Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appear on the Company's platform (ASX):

  • Trading Halt
  • Fully underwritten A$161M equity financing
  • Project Development Equity Raising - Investor Presentation
  • Proposed issue of Securities – GXY
  • Cleansing Notice

The announcements can be viewed at:
https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy 

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

