18.06.2019 09:04:00

Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, Australia, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ("Galaxy") ("the Company") advises that the following announcements have been made to the  Australian Securities Exchange which appear on the Company's platform (ASX):

  • Annual General Meeting Presentation
  • Results of Annual General Meeting
  • Appendix 3B
  • Change of Director's Interest Notice – AT
  • Response to media speculation
  • Change of Director's Interest Notice - JT

The announcements can be viewed and downloaded from:

 http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/announcements.do?by=asxCode&asxCode=gxy&timeframe=D&period=W

 

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

