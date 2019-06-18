Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
PERTH, Australia, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ("Galaxy") ("the Company") advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appear on the Company's platform (ASX):
- Annual General Meeting Presentation
- Results of Annual General Meeting
- Appendix 3B
- Change of Director's Interest Notice – AT
- Response to media speculation
- Change of Director's Interest Notice - JT
The announcements can be viewed and downloaded from:
http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/announcements.do?by=asxCode&asxCode=gxy&timeframe=D&period=W
SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited
