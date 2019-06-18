Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, Australia, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ("Galaxy") ("the Company") advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appear on the Company's platform (ASX):

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Results of Annual General Meeting

Appendix 3B

Change of Director's Interest Notice – AT

Response to media speculation

Change of Director's Interest Notice - JT

The announcements can be viewed and downloaded from:

http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/announcements.do?by=asxCode&asxCode=gxy&timeframe=D&period=W

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited