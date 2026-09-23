Galaxy Macau Rewrites the Rules of Luxury Resort Hospitality from the Palm of Your Hand



EQS Newswire / 23/09/2026 / 05:30 CET/CEST

The new Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards lifestyle membership programme promise to turn every stay into a shining moment — with dining, entertainment and best-in-class rewards choreographed for guests for a seamless, bespoke lifestyle experience

MACAU SAR – Galaxy Resort App and its companion Galaxy Rewards membership programme — a next-generation digital platform built to anticipate rather than merely serve, from award-winning restaurants and world-class shows to tailored retailtainment privileges – designed to transform each and every visit into a shining moment.





Founded on Galaxy Macau's renowned Asian Heart service philosophy, the new Galaxy Resort App has been designed around a simple belief: luxury feels most effortless when every detail falls naturally into place. Bringing together resort experiences, services and real-time information within a single intuitive platform, it allows guests to enjoy Galaxy Macau with greater ease and comfort at every stage of their journey.



At its heart is Galaxy Rewards, an innovative lifestyle membership programme that transforms every interaction into an opportunity for greater recognition and reward. Connecting luxury accommodation, exceptional dining, world-class entertainment and premium retail experiences within one integrated ecosystem, the programme unlocks privileges that become increasingly tailored with every visit.



Galaxy Macau unveils the Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards, upgrading the luxury resort's bespoke experiences, exceptional rewards and unforgettable moments.

Together, the Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards reflect Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to reimagining luxury hospitality through innovation, creating experiences that feel not only seamless, but also curated and personalised. This commitment extends beyond the digital experience through collaborations such as Tencent Video's acclaimed culinary competition programme Chef of China – Season 2, which shines a spotlight on Galaxy Macau's celebrated dining destinations, culinary talent and world-class hospitality.



Guests can download the Galaxy Resort App via



Designed as a personalised digital companion, the Galaxy Resort App brings together accommodation, dining, entertainment and retail within one thoughtfully curated experience, helping guests discover more, plan less and focus on enjoying every moment of their visit.



As Galaxy Macau continues to introduce new experiences, the App serves as the gateway to the latest developments across the award-winning integrated resort.



From inspiration to reservation, every interaction has been designed with simplicity in mind. Guests can book hotel stays, reserve dining experiences and secure tickets to performances in just a few steps, while a dedicated digital wallet keeps rewards, vouchers and member privileges conveniently organised in one place.



More than a new platform, the Galaxy Resort App represents a natural evolution of Galaxy Macau's signature approach to hospitality, combining cutting-edge technology with genuine service touches to create experiences that feel effortless and memorable.



Galaxy Rewards: Recognition that Deepens with Every Visit

At the centre of the Galaxy Resort App is Galaxy Rewards, a lifestyle membership programme inspired by the belief that loyalty should be recognised and rewarded in meaningful ways.



Joining Galaxy Rewards is effortless, with instant registration via the App, enabling guests to unlock exclusive privileges and personalised experiences in just a few steps.

Designed to connect every aspect of the Galaxy Macau experience, the programme brings together curated stays, dining, entertainment and retail within a single membership journey, allowing guests to access privileges tailored to their individual interests and lifestyles.



Joining Galaxy Rewards is simple. Guests can enrol directly through the Galaxy Resort App using a valid mobile phone number and immediately begin enjoying a collection of member-exclusive benefits.



To celebrate its launch, Galaxy Rewards welcomes new members with three dining vouchers valued at up to MOP1,000 each. Guests who book accommodation through Galaxy Macau's official platforms and enrol in Galaxy Rewards upon check-in will also receive 50 complimentary Resort Points.



As members continue to explore the resort's exceptional offerings, qualifying spend unlocks elevated membership tiers and an expanding collection of privileges. These include personalised shopping services, priority access to signature events, preferred entertainment bookings, curated culinary experiences and room upgrade opportunities.



Through Galaxy Rewards, Galaxy Macau elevates its commitment to making every guest feel recognised, valued and understood, transforming memorable visits and extraordinary stays into stories worth telling.



A World of Award-Winning Experiences at Galaxy Rewards Members' Fingertips

For many guests, some of the most memorable moments at Galaxy Macau begin around the table.



From priority access and exceptional dining benefits to exclusive events and bespoke services, Galaxy Rewards enriches every stay with elevated experiences and meaningful rewards.

Home to more than 120 dining destinations, Galaxy Macau has established itself as one of Asia Pacific's most immersive culinary destinations, where celebrated international restaurants sit alongside authentic regional dining experiences. Through the Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards, guests can discover, access and enjoy diverse dining experiences smoothly and conveniently.



In addition to holding an unrivalled 12 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards – holding the title of the resort with the most Five Star Awards in the world – Galaxy Macau's culinary excellence continues to earn international recognition. Acclaimed MICHELIN and Black Pearl-accredited restaurants and immersive events reinforce Galaxy Macau's reputation as the region's most dynamic, experiential dining destination.



Reflecting the growing influence of Galaxy Macau's culinary programme, the integrated resort has partnered with Tencent Video's acclaimed culinary competition series Chef of China – Season 2, as a bridge to showcase Macau's unique identity as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.



As part of the programme, chefs Menex Cheung and Antonio Au embarked on a culinary journey across Galaxy Macau, exploring the city's distinctive East-meets-West food culture while exchanging ideas with the resort's acclaimed culinary talents. Their visits included destinations such as One-Michelin-starred Italian fine-dining 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, refined Cantonese cuisine haven House of Origin and Macanese favourite Andaz Kitchen, where diverse culinary traditions offered inspiration throughout the competition.



Beyond the competition, the collaboration celebrates the spirit of discovery that lies at the heart of great travel and transformative dining. By connecting audiences to the people, stories and traditions behind its award-winning restaurants, Galaxy Macau continues to reinforce its position as one of Asia's most celebrated culinary destinations.



Unlocking privileged access to the eponymous edition of Galaxy Stars of Gastronomy 2026, for the return of its annual flagship event from 20-21 November at Cabana, showcasing 12 of the most sought-after culinary masters representing a cumulative 24 Michelin stars, in addition to three prominent mixologists; the Galaxy Resort App offers exclusives membership perks and privileged access to some of the region's most awarded restaurants, chefs and culinary events and experiences, under one roof.



The Galaxy Resort App and Galaxy Rewards make discovering the best of Galaxy Macau more effortless and personalised than ever.



For more information, please visit



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate. Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the most compelling dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different calibre of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit





News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – There is a particular art to making a guest feel known. Galaxy Macau unveils the newand its companionmembership programme — a next-generation digital platform built to anticipate rather than merely serve, from award-winning restaurants and world-class shows to tailored retailtainment privileges – designed to transform each and every visit into a shining moment.Founded on Galaxy Macau's renowned Asian Heart service philosophy, the newhas been designed around a simple belief: luxury feels most effortless when every detail falls naturally into place. Bringing together resort experiences, services and real-time information within a single intuitive platform, it allows guests to enjoy Galaxy Macau with greater ease and comfort at every stage of their journey.At its heart is, an innovative lifestyle membership programme that transforms every interaction into an opportunity for greater recognition and reward. Connecting luxury accommodation, exceptional dining, world-class entertainment and premium retail experiences within one integrated ecosystem, the programme unlocks privileges that become increasingly tailored with every visit.Together, theandreflect Galaxy Macau's continued commitment to reimagining luxury hospitality through innovation, creating experiences that feel not only seamless, but also curated and personalised. This commitment extends beyond the digital experience through collaborations such as Tencent Video's acclaimed culinary competition programme, which shines a spotlight on Galaxy Macau's celebrated dining destinations, culinary talent and world-class hospitality.Guests can download thevia www.galaxymacau.com/galaxy-resort-app/ and begin discovering a more intuitive and rewarding way to experience Galaxy Macau.Designed as a personalised digital companion, thebrings together accommodation, dining, entertainment and retail within one thoughtfully curated experience, helping guests discover more, plan less and focus on enjoying every moment of their visit.As Galaxy Macau continues to introduce new experiences, the App serves as the gateway to the latest developments across the award-winning integrated resort.From inspiration to reservation, every interaction has been designed with simplicity in mind. Guests can book hotel stays, reserve dining experiences and secure tickets to performances in just a few steps, while a dedicated digital wallet keeps rewards, vouchers and member privileges conveniently organised in one place.More than a new platform, therepresents a natural evolution of Galaxy Macau's signature approach to hospitality, combining cutting-edge technology with genuine service touches to create experiences that feel effortless and memorable.At the centre of theis, a lifestyle membership programme inspired by the belief that loyalty should be recognised and rewarded in meaningful ways.Designed to connect every aspect of the Galaxy Macau experience, the programme brings together curated stays, dining, entertainment and retail within a single membership journey, allowing guests to access privileges tailored to their individual interests and lifestyles.Joiningis simple. Guests can enrol directly through theusing a valid mobile phone number and immediately begin enjoying a collection of member-exclusive benefits.To celebrate its launch,welcomes new members with three dining vouchers valued at up to MOP1,000 each. Guests who book accommodation through Galaxy Macau's official platforms and enrol inupon check-in will also receiveAs members continue to explore the resort's exceptional offerings, qualifying spend unlocks elevated membership tiers and an expanding collection of privileges. These include personalised shopping services, priority access to signature events, preferred entertainment bookings, curated culinary experiences and room upgrade opportunities.Through, Galaxy Macau elevates its commitment to making every guest feel recognised, valued and understood, transforming memorable visits and extraordinary stays into stories worth telling.For many guests, some of the most memorable moments at Galaxy Macau begin around the table.Home to more than 120 dining destinations, Galaxy Macau has established itself as one of Asia Pacific's most immersive culinary destinations, where celebrated international restaurants sit alongside authentic regional dining experiences. Through theand, guests can discover, access and enjoy diverse dining experiences smoothly and conveniently.In addition to holding an unrivalled 12 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards – holding the title of the resort with the most Five Star Awards in the world – Galaxy Macau's culinary excellence continues to earn international recognition. Acclaimed MICHELIN and Black Pearl-accredited restaurants and immersive events reinforce Galaxy Macau's reputation as the region's most dynamic, experiential dining destination.Reflecting the growing influence of Galaxy Macau's culinary programme, the integrated resort has partnered with Tencent Video's acclaimed culinary competition series, as a bridge to showcase Macau's unique identity as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.As part of the programme, chefs Menex Cheung and Antonio Au embarked on a culinary journey across Galaxy Macau, exploring the city's distinctive East-meets-West food culture while exchanging ideas with the resort's acclaimed culinary talents. Their visits included destinations such as One-Michelin-starred Italian fine-dining 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, refined Cantonese cuisine haven House of Origin and Macanese favourite Andaz Kitchen, where diverse culinary traditions offered inspiration throughout the competition.Beyond the competition, the collaboration celebrates the spirit of discovery that lies at the heart of great travel and transformative dining. By connecting audiences to the people, stories and traditions behind its award-winning restaurants, Galaxy Macau continues to reinforce its position as one of Asia's most celebrated culinary destinations.Unlocking privileged access to the eponymous edition of, for the return of its annual flagship event from 20-21 November at Cabana, showcasing 12 of the most sought-after culinary masters representing a cumulative 24 Michelin stars, in addition to three prominent mixologists; theoffers exclusives membership perks and privileged access to some of the region's most awarded restaurants, chefs and culinary events and experiences, under one roof.Theandmake discovering the best of Galaxy Macau more effortless and personalised than ever.For more information, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacauThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate. Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the most compelling dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different calibre of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com. News Source: Galaxy Macau 23/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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