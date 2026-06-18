Galaxy Macau Celebrates a Collection of Distinguished Wins at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards APAC 2026



EQS Newswire / 18/06/2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

With Grand Resort Deck crowned "Macau's Best Hotel Pool", the world-class integrated resort's peerless portfolio of luxury accommodations and spas garner Top 10 positions on the acclaimed honors list

MACAU SAR –



Galaxy Macau's Grand Resort Deck has once again been crowned "Best Hotel Pool in Macau." It raises the bar for another consecutive year as the ultimate outdoor summer escape—featuring the world's largest skytop wave pool, pristine white sand beach, and thrilling water attractions, where high-energy fun meets effortless lifestyle luxury for all ages at the award-winning luxury resort.

Galaxy Macau has been ranked among the Top 10 Integrated Resorts in Asia and the Pacific, a testament to its exceptional blend of luxury hospitality, world-class entertainment, and immersive experiences. This prestigious recognition underscores the resort's leadership in delivering unparalleled excellence and unforgettable moments for global travellers.



Mr Stuart Deeson, Senior Vice President - Hotels at Galaxy Entertainment Group, represented Galaxy Macau, celebrating the accolade of "Asia Pacific's Top 10 Integrated Resorts" at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Galaxy Macau once again celebrates a distinguished roster of awards in 2026, reflecting its commitment to world-class hospitality and exceptional luxury experiences across its acclaimed hotel, spa and swimming pool portfolios.

The world-class luxury resort's iconic Grand Resort Deck—home to the world's largest skytop surfable wave pool—has once again been named "Best Hotel Pool in Macau," reaffirming its status as the region's ultimate aquatic playground. Spanning an impressive 75,000 square metres, this one-of-a-kind rooftop oasis features an 8,000-square-metre wave pool generating swells of up to 1.5 metres, alongside a 150-metre pristine white sand beach, exhilarating water slides, and the world's longest skytop adventure rapids. Blending high-energy excitement with resort-style relaxation, the Grand Resort Deck delivers an unparalleled summer experience, where guests can immerse themselves in waves, sunshine, and luxury at every turn.



The swimming pool at Banyan Tree Macau has earned a place among the "Top 10 Macau Pools," securing third place in recognition of its refined, resort-style elegance. Renowned for its tranquil ambiance, private pool villas, and lush surroundings, it offers an exclusive retreat that perfectly blends relaxation, privacy, and understated luxury.



Making its debut on the prestigious "Top 10 Macau Hotels" list less than two years after opening, Raffles at Galaxy Macau exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury for personalised stays. This exquisite all-suite sanctuary features approximately 450 elegantly appointed residential-style suites, some with private heated pools and lush gardens. Elevated by the iconic Raffles Butler service and distinctive, award-winning gastronomy with the Raffles Lounge and Long Bar among its experiential dining options, it offers a gracious and immersive expression of luxury living in the heart of Cotai.



Raffles at Galaxy Macau debuts among the "Top 10 Hotels in Macau," presenting an exquisite all-suite retreat elevated by legendary butler service, residential elegance, and curated luxury experiences in the heart of Cotai.

Two of Galaxy Macau's most exceptional wellness sanctuaries—The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau and Banyan Tree Spa Macau—have been named among the "Top 10 Hotel Spas in Macau," reinforcing the resort's reputation for world-class relaxation for its treasured guests.



Ranked among "Top 10 Hotel Spas in Macau" in the Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Luxury Awards 2026, The Ritz-Carlton Spa is a serene sanctuary inspired by Macau's Chinese and Portuguese heritage, offering elegant treatment rooms, vitality pools, and bespoke therapies for a deeply private and restorative escape.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau offers a refined retreat inspired by Macau's rich Chinese and Portuguese heritage, featuring elegant treatment rooms, vitality pools, and bespoke therapies designed to restore body and mind in complete privacy. Meanwhile, the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Macau spans an expansive 3,400 square metres, creating a tranquil sanctuary for the senses with an extensive menu of Asian-inspired treatments delivered by expert therapists in an atmosphere of tropical serenity. Together, these two distinguished spas exemplify Galaxy Macau's commitment to delivering elevated wellness experiences, where indulgence, craftsmanship, and rejuvenation come together seamlessly.



Together, these hard-won accolades highlight Galaxy Macau's customised, attention-oriented service philosophy, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to create meaningful, memorable experiences. As the resort continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury, it remains a destination of choice for the world's most discerning travellers.



With this latest raft of distinguished honours, Galaxy Macau is committed to elevating its integrated resort offering with a portfolio of superlative luxury hospitality, dining, retail, and entertainment experiences. Dedicated to excellence and innovation, it is redefining the guest experience; bringing new expressions of personalised luxury to Macau and beyond.



For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit





News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 June 2026 - Galaxy Macau cements its position as a defining force in Macau's luxury hospitality landscape, garnering an impressive collection of six accolades at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026. Recognised through a combination of editorial curation and votes from discerning global travellers, these honours reaffirm Galaxy Macau's unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional experiences, and service excellence at the world-class integrated resort.Galaxy Macau has been ranked among the Top 10 Integrated Resorts in Asia and the Pacific, a testament to its exceptional blend of luxury hospitality, world-class entertainment, and immersive experiences. This prestigious recognition underscores the resort's leadership in delivering unparalleled excellence and unforgettable moments for global travellers.The world-class luxury resort's iconic Grand Resort Deck—home to the world's largest skytop surfable wave pool—has once again been named "Best Hotel Pool in Macau," reaffirming its status as the region's ultimate aquatic playground. Spanning an impressive 75,000 square metres, this one-of-a-kind rooftop oasis features an 8,000-square-metre wave pool generating swells of up to 1.5 metres, alongside a 150-metre pristine white sand beach, exhilarating water slides, and the world's longest skytop adventure rapids. Blending high-energy excitement with resort-style relaxation, the Grand Resort Deck delivers an unparalleled summer experience, where guests can immerse themselves in waves, sunshine, and luxury at every turn.The swimming pool at Banyan Tree Macau has earned a place among the "Top 10 Macau Pools," securing third place in recognition of its refined, resort-style elegance. Renowned for its tranquil ambiance, private pool villas, and lush surroundings, it offers an exclusive retreat that perfectly blends relaxation, privacy, and understated luxury.Making its debut on the prestigious "Top 10 Macau Hotels" list less than two years after opening, Raffles at Galaxy Macau exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury for personalised stays. This exquisite all-suite sanctuary features approximately 450 elegantly appointed residential-style suites, some with private heated pools and lush gardens. Elevated by the iconic Raffles Butler service and distinctive, award-winning gastronomy with the Raffles Lounge and Long Bar among its experiential dining options, it offers a gracious and immersive expression of luxury living in the heart of Cotai.Two of Galaxy Macau's most exceptional wellness sanctuaries—The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau and Banyan Tree Spa Macau—have been named among the "Top 10 Hotel Spas in Macau," reinforcing the resort's reputation for world-class relaxation for its treasured guests.The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau offers a refined retreat inspired by Macau's rich Chinese and Portuguese heritage, featuring elegant treatment rooms, vitality pools, and bespoke therapies designed to restore body and mind in complete privacy. Meanwhile, the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Macau spans an expansive 3,400 square metres, creating a tranquil sanctuary for the senses with an extensive menu of Asian-inspired treatments delivered by expert therapists in an atmosphere of tropical serenity. Together, these two distinguished spas exemplify Galaxy Macau's commitment to delivering elevated wellness experiences, where indulgence, craftsmanship, and rejuvenation come together seamlessly.Together, these hard-won accolades highlight Galaxy Macau's customised, attention-oriented service philosophy, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to create meaningful, memorable experiences. As the resort continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury, it remains a destination of choice for the world's most discerning travellers.With this latest raft of distinguished honours, Galaxy Macau is committed to elevating its integrated resort offering with a portfolio of superlative luxury hospitality, dining, retail, and entertainment experiences. Dedicated to excellence and innovation, it is redefining the guest experience; bringing new expressions of personalised luxury to Macau and beyond.For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacauThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com. News Source: Galaxy Macau 18/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News