17.01.2025 10:14:57

Galaxy Macau Celebrates 34 Awards, Continuing Its Ongoing Legacy of Luxury in Tourism and Leisure

Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs
4.25 USD 0.47%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 17/01/2025 / 10:14 CET/CEST

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2025 - As the world step into 2025, Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort (hereafter referred to as "Galaxy Macau"), has proudly announced that hotels, restaurants, bars, and spas within Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have received a total of 34 prestigious awards in the past three months, reflecting their excellence in both Chinese and international rankings. This achievement showcases the extraordinary allure of Asia's leading integrated resort destination and further reinforces Macau's status as a "World Center for Tourism and Leisure."

589759-Capella-at-Galaxy-Macau-j.jpeg
The luxurious Capella at Galaxy Macau, set to open this year, was selected as the "Most Anticipated Hotel Opening of 2025 Award" by HotelShare The 10th InJoy Hotel & Travel Charts Award.

Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, stated, "We are truly honored that Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have garnered such esteemed recognition. These awards are a testament to our team's commitment to exceptional facilities, professional service, and luxurious experiences. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all team members for their commitment, and passion. As we begin 2025, we will continue to pursue excellence with our 'Asian Heart' service philosophy, delivering unparalleled luxury experiences to global travelers."

589773-Masaaki-Miyakawa-jpg-550x.jpeg
Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa is featured in the Macau's Best 25 Restaurants list of Travel + Leisure Tastemakers 2024 list.

589794-Long-Bar-at-Raffles-at-Ga.jpeg
The Raffles brand's first speakeasy Long Bar at Galaxy Macau is featured in the Macau's Best 10 Bars list of Travel + Leisure Tastemakers 2024 list.

589780-FWJ-BOMBANA-png-550x.png
Feng Wei Ju (left) and 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA each received four honors.

Attached is the list of award winners:

<2024 FAB Gold List> (Asia)
  • Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, The Ritz-Carlton Macau, and Raffles at Galaxy Macau - FAB Gold 100 Hotels
  • 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Feng Wei Ju, and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa - FAB Gold Restaurants
  • Banyan Tree Spa Macau - FAB Gold Service & FAB Gold Spa
  • The Ritz-Carlton, Macau - FAB Gold Service, FAB Gold Spa, FAB Gold Club Lounge, FAB Gold Bar, and FAB Gold Service
  • Raffles at Galaxy Macau - FAB Gold Service
<Travel + Leisure Tastemakers 2024 list> (Asia)
  • 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Feng Wei Ju, Lai Heen, Saffron, and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa – Best 25 Restaurants in Macau
  • Long Bar, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, and The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge – Best 10 Bars in Macau
<Travel + Leisure 2024 China Travel Awards> (China)
  • Andaz Macau - China's Top 100 Hotels
  • Raffles at Galaxy Macau - China's Top 100 Hotels
<HotelShare The 10th InJoy Hotel & Travel Charts> (China)
  • Andaz Macau - Artistic Design Hotel of the Year Award
  • Raffles at Galaxy Macau - Jury Prize of the Year Award
  • Capella at Galaxy Macau - The Most Anticipated Hotel Opening of 2025 Award
<2025 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide > (China)
  • Feng Wei Ju - One-Diamond
  • 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA - One-Diamond
<Golden Phoenix Tree China Restaurant Guide 2024> (China)
  • 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA - 2 Stars Restaurant
  • Feng Wei Ju – 1 Star Restaurant
  • Lai Heen - 1 Star Restaurant
<2024 China Feast Restaurant Awards> (China)
  • Teppanyaki Shou - Best New Restaurant
  • Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun - Annual Influential Restaurant
589787-Galaxy-Macau-All-Building.jpeg

Galaxy Macau continues to shine, highlighting its remarkable achievements in the integrated tourism and leisure sector. This aligns seamlessly with the Macao SAR government's "Tourism+" policy, offering visitors from around the globe an unforgettable one-stop vacation experience and setting a new standard for luxury travel.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

225647
News Source: Galaxy Macau

17/01/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2070057&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

