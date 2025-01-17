|
Galaxy Macau Celebrates 34 Awards, Continuing Its Ongoing Legacy of Luxury in Tourism and Leisure
MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2025 - As the world step into 2025, Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort (hereafter referred to as "Galaxy Macau"), has proudly announced that hotels, restaurants, bars, and spas within Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have received a total of 34 prestigious awards in the past three months, reflecting their excellence in both Chinese and international rankings. This achievement showcases the extraordinary allure of Asia's leading integrated resort destination and further reinforces Macau's status as a "World Center for Tourism and Leisure."
Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, stated, "We are truly honored that Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have garnered such esteemed recognition. These awards are a testament to our team's commitment to exceptional facilities, professional service, and luxurious experiences. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all team members for their commitment, and passion. As we begin 2025, we will continue to pursue excellence with our 'Asian Heart' service philosophy, delivering unparalleled luxury experiences to global travelers."
Attached is the list of award winners:
<2024 FAB Gold List> (Asia)
Galaxy Macau continues to shine, highlighting its remarkable achievements in the integrated tourism and leisure sector. This aligns seamlessly with the Macao SAR government's "Tourism+" policy, offering visitors from around the globe an unforgettable one-stop vacation experience and setting a new standard for luxury travel.
About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort
Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.
