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Galaxy Digital Aktie 145148992 / US36317J2096

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24.07.2026 07:33:35

Galaxy Digital Prices $3.507 Bln Of Senior Secured Notes

Galaxy Digital
19.42 CHF -5.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Galaxy Digital Inc. (GLXY), a digital asset and data center infrastructure businesses, Friday announced that its subsidiary Galaxy Helios Data Centers II LLC has priced its $3.507 billion private offering of 9.875 percent senior secured notes due 2031.

The net proceeds from the private offering will be used to finance a portion of the development and construction of two buildings containing eight data halls with a combined total of 400 megawatts of utility capacity and 260 MW of critical IT capacity that will be built on an approximately 260-acre property in Dickens County, Texas and to fund debt service reserves.

The notes will bear an interest rate of 9.875 percent per annum payable semiannually in cash in arrears on February 1 and August 1, of each year beginning from 2027. They will mature on August 1, 2031.

The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Galaxy Helios II LLC, and will constitute the senior secured obligations of the Issuer and the Guarantor.

Further, the notes and related note guarantee will be secured by first-priority liens on substantially all assets of the Issuer and the Guarantor, other than certain excluded property and all equity interests of the Issuer held by the direct parent company of the Issuer.

The offering is expected to close on July 28.

On Thursday, shares closed at $24.32, down 1.90% on the Nasdaq.

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Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

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