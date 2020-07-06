+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Michael Novogratz, Founder, CEO and Chair of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., and Galaxy employees joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to TSX and to open the market. (TSX: GLXY)

Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector. The Company conducts activities across Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Venture Capital and Investment Banking, and operates across the U.S., Europe and Asia with offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands, and New Jersey. For more information, please visit:  www.galaxydigital.io

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday July 6, 2020
Time:   9:00am - 9:30am
Place:  Virtually Broadcast

