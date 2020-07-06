Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Michael Novogratz, Founder, CEO and Chair of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., and Galaxy employees joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to TSX and to open the market. (TSX: GLXY)

Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector. The Company conducts activities across Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Venture Capital and Investment Banking, and operates across the U.S., Europe and Asia with offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands, and New Jersey. For more information, please visit: www.galaxydigital.io

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies.

Date: Monday July 6, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

