Galapagos Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Recent Business Highlights and Near-Term Catalysts

First U.S. patient dosed in ATALANTA-1 study of GLPG5101

Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a high-unmet-need hematological malignancy, selected as lead indication for the GLPG5101 program; Pivotal development planned to start in 2026 and aiming for approval in 2028

Executive leadership changes with Dr. Paul Stoffels retiring as CEO upon appointment of his successor while continuing as Chair of the Board, Thad Huston departing as CFO/COO on August 1, 2025, and Henry Gosebruch appointed Founding CEO of Galapagos subsidiary SpinCo

€3.3 billion in cash and financial investments as of March 31, 2025; Normalized annual cash burn guidance, excluding restructuring costs, in the range of €175 million - €225 million reaffirmed

Management to host conference call and webcast tomorrow, April 24, 2025, at 14:00 CET / 08:00 EDT

Mechelen, Belgium; April 23, 2025, 22:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG), a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming patient outcomes through life-changing science and innovation, today reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025.

"We are making progress toward the planned separation announced early this year, positioning Galapagos to be a leader in cell therapy, focused on addressing the high unmet needs of patients with hematologic malignancies with our potential best-in-class cell therapies,” said Paul Stoffels1, MD, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors of Galapagos. "Our unique decentralized manufacturing platform is designed to deliver fresh, stem-like, early memory cells with a vein-to-vein time of seven days, and aims to redefine cell therapy by providing faster and broader access with the potential for improved patient outcomes. In addition to the first U.S. patient now dosed in the ATALANTA-1 study of GLPG5101, we have selected mantle cell lymphoma as the lead registrational indication for the program. GLPG5101 is being advanced toward pivotal development in 2026, with the goal of obtaining the first approval in 2028. This is just the beginning of our broader mission of bringing GLPG5101 to more patients impacted by hematological malignancies across eight indications with high unmet need.”

"In parallel with advancing GLPG5101 toward pivotal development, we have established operations in China that enable us to accelerate the development and value creation of our next-generation cell therapy pipeline,” stated Thad Huston, COO and CFO of Galapagos. "We continue to maintain financial discipline, ending the first quarter of 2025 with €3.3 billion in cash, and reaffirming a normalized annual cash burn within the previously guided range of €175 million to €225 million post-separation, excluding restructuring costs. Finally, we are making progress toward the planned separation of SpinCo by mid-2025, and we are happy to welcome Henry Gosebruch as SpinCo’s Founding CEO.”

FIRST QUARTER 2025, RECENT BUSINESS UPDATE AND NEAR-TERM CATALYSTS

Clinical Pipeline: Near-Term Value Driver

ATALANTA-1 Phase 1/2 study of GLPG5101: CD19 CAR-T candidate in eight2 hematological malignancies with high unmet need

Demonstrated encouraging safety and efficacy profile in heavily pre-treated, relapsed/refractory patients, underscoring the potential differentiated benefits of Galapagos’ unique decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform that aims to deliver fresh, stem-like early memory CAR-T therapy with a vein-to-vein time of seven days.

First U.S. patient dosed, with continued enrollment progressing across existing European clinical trial sites.

Additional cohort evaluating patients with Richter transformation (RT) opened, with patient enrollment expected to commence in the coming months.

Preparations underway to add a chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) cohort, with patient enrollment anticipated to start in the second half of 2025, subject to study protocol approval.

Fully enrolled the indolent NHL (follicular lymphoma/marginal zone lymphoma) cohort, with new Phase 1/2 topline results expected to be presented at a medical conference in the first half of 2025.

Patient enrollment in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) cohort is progressing, with updated Phase 1/2 topline results expected to be presented at a medical conference in the second half of 2025.

MCL, a high-unmet-need lymphoma due to its aggressive nature, frequent relapses, limited durable treatment options, and post Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor relapse, has been selected as the lead indication for GLPG5101 pivotal development, which is planned to start in 2026.

PAPILIO-1 Phase 1/2 study of GLPG5301: BCMA CAR-T candidate in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM)

Patient enrollment in the Phase 1 part is progressing with topline results expected in 2026, which will guide Galapagos’ development strategy.

Galapagos expects to present Phase 1 topline data at a future medical conference.

Proprietary Early-Stage Pipeline: Strong Foundation for Sustainable Value-Creation

Galapagos further advanced its proprietary early-stage next-generation cell therapy pipeline, which comprises armed, multi-targeting cell therapy constructs designed to improve potency, prevent resistance, and improve persistence of CAR-Ts in hematological and solid tumors.

Galapagos plans to initiate clinical development of a novel CAR-T candidate before the end of 2025 and to select at least one program for IND-enabling studies in 2025. In 2026, the pipeline is expected to be expanded with at least one additional next-generation program.

Established operations in Shanghai to accelerate the development of the next-generation CAR-T pipeline.

Differentiated Platform: Leverage Through Partnerships and Scaling-Up in Key Markets

As part of its collaboration with Adaptimmune, Galapagos is advancing uza-cel, a MAGE-A4 directed TCR T-cell therapy candidate, in head and neck cancer and potential future solid tumor indications, using Galapagos decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform. Preparations are underway to start the clinical proof-of-concept study in 2026.

Supported by its strong collaborations with Lonza (for the Cocoon® platform) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (for the development of an ultra-rapid PCR sterility test together with miDiagnostics), Galapagos is scaling up its network of decentralized manufacturing units (DMUs). Following earlier collaboration agreements in 2025 with Catalent (NY/NJ/PA regions) and NecstGen (Benelux region), Galapagos recently signed a collaboration agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida to support its cell therapy manufacturing.

Additional DMUs will be integrated into the Company’s network in the U.S. and Europe to ensure sufficient capacity for clinical and future commercial supply in key regions.

Planned Separation: Galapagos and SpinCo

The planned separation of Galapagos NV into two independently operating entities is subject to the receipt of approval from shareholders, as well as certain other customary conditions, and is expected by mid-2025.

SpinCo will be a new biotechnology company, with the purpose of identifying transaction opportunities and investing to build a pipeline of innovative medicines with demonstrated proof-of-concept through one or more transformative transactions, with an initial focus in oncology, immunology, and virology. SpinCo will execute on its business plan by acquiring products, product candidates, or research and development programs, either directly or through the acquisition of one or more companies operating in these therapeutic focus areas. SpinCo will initially be funded with approximately €2.45 billion in cash and cash equivalents from Galapagos.

On April 21, 2025, Galapagos announced that its Board of Directors appointed Henry Gosebruch as Founding CEO of SpinCo.

The consultations with the works councils in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France have been completed.

As announced in January 2025, Galapagos is seeking partners to take over its small molecule research portfolio and GLPG3667, its oral TYK2 inhibitor currently in Phase 3-enabling studies for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and dermatomyositis (DM), with topline data expected in the first half of 2026. GLPG3667 represents a best-in-class opportunity in a growing TYK2 inhibitors market, which is projected to exceed $3.0 billion by 20303.

Corporate Update

On April 21, 2025, Galapagos announced that Paul Stoffels plans to retire from his role as CEO upon appointment of a successor in the next 12 months, and to remain as Non-Executive Chair of the Galapagos Board of Directors, subject to the reappointment as Director at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

On April 15, 2025, Galapagos announced the departure of Thad Huston, CFO and COO, effective as of August 1, 2025. Mr. Huston had decided to leave the Company and return to the U.S. for personal and professional reasons.



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Key figures for the first quarter of 2025 (consolidated)

(€ millions, except basic & diluted earnings/loss (-) per share)

March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 % Change Supply revenues 13.8 2.5 +452% Collaboration revenues 61.2 59.9 +2% Total net revenues 75.0 62.4 +20% Cost of sales (13.8) (2.5) +452% R&D expenses (182.7) (71.6) +155% G&Ai and S&Mii expenses (43.8) (30.8) +42% Other operating income 6.6 9.4 -30% Operating loss (158.7) (33.1) +379% Fair value adjustments and net exchange differences (9.4) 30.6 Net other financial result 11.8 25.4 -54% Income taxes 1.8 0.6 +200% Net profit/loss (-) from continuing operations (154.5) 23.5 Net profit from discontinued operations, net of tax 1.1 66.7 Net profit/loss (-) of the period (153.4) 90.2 Basic and diluted earnings/loss (-) per share (€) (2.3) 1.4 Financial investments, cash & cash equivalents 3,297.3 3,557.9

DETAILS OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

Total operating loss from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to €158.7 million, compared to an operating loss of €33.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This operating loss was negatively impacted by the planned strategic reorganization and separation, for a total of €111 million. This is reflected in severance costs of €47.5 million, costs for early termination of collaborations of €42.1 million, impairment on fixed assets related to small molecules activities of €10.2 million, deal costs of €6.6 million and €4.2 million accelerated non-cash cost recognition for subscription right plans related to good leavers.

Total net revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to €75.0 million, compared to €62.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The revenue recognition related to the exclusive access rights granted to Gilead for Galapagos’ drug discovery platform amounted to €57.6 million for the three months ended March 31, for both 2025 and 2024. The deferred income balance at March 31, 2025, includes €1.0 billion allocated to the Company’s drug discovery platform.

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to €75.0 million, compared to €62.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The revenue recognition related to the exclusive access rights granted to Gilead for Galapagos’ drug discovery platform amounted to €57.6 million for the three months ended March 31, for both 2025 and 2024. The deferred income balance at March 31, 2025, includes €1.0 billion allocated to the Company’s drug discovery platform. Cost of sales amounted to €13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and related to the supply of Jyseleca® to Alfasigma under the transition agreement. The related revenues are reported in total net revenues.

amounted to €13.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and related to the supply of Jyseleca® to Alfasigma under the transition agreement. The related revenues are reported in total net revenues. R&D expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to €182.7 million, compared to €71.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Increased personnel expenses (mainly related to severance costs), impairment on fixed assets (related to small molecules programs) and costs for early termination of collaboration agreements lead to this increase in R&D expenses.

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to €182.7 million, compared to €71.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Increased personnel expenses (mainly related to severance costs), impairment on fixed assets (related to small molecules programs) and costs for early termination of collaboration agreements lead to this increase in R&D expenses. S&M and G&A expenses amounted to €43.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to €30.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was mainly due to higher personnel costs (primarily severance costs) and higher legal and professional fees (deal costs).

amounted to €43.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to €30.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was mainly due to higher personnel costs (primarily severance costs) and higher legal and professional fees (deal costs). Other operating income of €9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, decreased to €6.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, mainly driven by lower grant and R&D incentives income and no recharges to Alfasigma.

Net financial income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to €2.4 million, compared to net financial income of €56.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Fair value adjustments and net currency exchange results amounted to a negative amount of €9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to positive fair value adjustments and net currency exchange gains for the three months ended March 31, 2024, of €30.6 million and were primarily attributable to €4.3 million of positive changes in fair value of financial investments, offset by €13.7 million of unrealized currency exchange losses on our cash and cash equivalents and financial investments at amortized cost in U.S. dollars.

amounted to a negative amount of €9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to positive fair value adjustments and net currency exchange gains for the three months ended March 31, 2024, of €30.6 million and were primarily attributable to €4.3 million of positive changes in fair value of financial investments, offset by €13.7 million of unrealized currency exchange losses on our cash and cash equivalents and financial investments at amortized cost in U.S. dollars. Net other financial income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to €11.8 million, compared to net other financial income of €25.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income amounted to €12.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to €25.2 million of net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, due to a decrease in the interest rates.

The Company reported a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025, of €154.5 million, compared to a net profit from its continuing operations of €23.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net profit from discontinued operations related to Jyseleca® amounted to €1.1 million, compared to net profit amounting to €66.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The operating profit from discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was mainly related to the gain on the sale of the Jyseleca® business to Alfasigma of €52.3 million.

Galapagos reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025, of €153.4 million, compared to a net profit of €90.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Cash position

Financial investments and cash and cash equivalents totaled €3,297.3 million on March 31, 2025, as compared to €3,317.8 million on December 31, 2024.

Total net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and financial investments amounted to €20.5 million during the first three months of 2025, compared to a net decrease of €126.6 million during the first three months of 2024. This net decrease was composed of (i) €37.1 million of operational cash burn, (ii) €15.3 million of negative exchange rate differences, positive changes in fair value of current financial investments, variation in accrued interest income and loans to third parties, partly offset by (iii) €19.7 million of net cash in related to the sale of the Jyseleca® business to Alfasigma (mainly partial release from the escrow account), (iv) €12.2 million of net cash is related to the sale of a subsidiary.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

As of March 31, 2025, Galapagos had approximately €3.3 billion in cash and financial investments. Galapagos intends to separate into two publicly traded companies and to establish SpinCo with approximately €2.45 billion in current cash. Following this planned transaction, Galapagos expects its normalized annual cash burn to be between €175 million and €225 million, excluding restructuring costs. Upon separation, Galapagos expects to have approximately €500 million in cash to accelerate its pipeline and fund its operations to 2028.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Galapagos will host a conference call and webcast presentation on April 24, 2025, at 14:00 CET / 08:00 EDT. To participate in the conference call, please register using this link. Dial-in numbers will be provided upon registration. The conference call can be accessed 10 minutes prior to the start of the call using the access information provided in the e-mail received upon registration or by using the "call me” feature. The live webcast is available on glpg.com or via the following link. The archived webcast will be available for replay shortly after the close of the call on the investor section of the website.

CORPORATE CALENDAR 2025

Date Details April 29 Annual Shareholders’ meeting July 23 Half Year 2025 results (webcast July 24, 2025) October 22 Third Quarter 2025 results (webcast October 23, 2025)

About Galapagos

We are a biotechnology company with operations in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, dedicated to transforming patient outcomes through life-changing science and innovation for more years of life and quality of life. Focusing on high unmet medical needs, we synergize compelling science, technology, and collaborative approaches to create a deep pipeline of best-in-class medicines. With capabilities from lab to patient, including a decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform, we are committed to challenging the status quo and delivering results for our patients, employees, and shareholders. Our goal is not just to meet current medical needs but to anticipate and shape the future of healthcare, ensuring that our innovations reach those who need them most. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

1 Throughout this press release, ‘Dr. Paul Stoffels’ should be read as ‘Dr. Paul Stoffels, acting via Stoffels IMC BV’

2 7 cohorts opened for enrollment and preparations to add CLL (8th indication) cohort underway

3 Based on consensus forecasts from Evaluate Pharma, which compiles analyst reports for each TYK2 asset

The operational cash burn (or operational cash flow if this liquidity measure is positive) is equal to the increase or decrease in the cash and cash equivalents (excluding the effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents), minus:

• the net proceeds, if any, from share capital and share premium increases included in the net cash flows generated from/used in (-) financing activities

• the net proceeds or cash used, if any, related to the acquisitions or disposals of businesses; the acquisition of financial assets held at fair value through other comprehensive income; the movement in restricted cash and movement in financial investments, if any, the cash advances and loans given to third parties, if any, included in the net cash flows generated from/used in (-) investing activities

• the cash used for other liabilities related to the acquisition or disposal of businesses, if any, included in the net cash flows generated from/used in (-) operating activities.

This alternative liquidity measure is in the view of the Company an important metric for a biotech company in the development stage. The operational cash burn for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to €37.1 million and can be reconciled to the cash flow statement by considering the increase in cash and cash equivalents of €45.1 million, adjusted by (i) the net sale of financial investments amounting to €51.8 million, (ii) the cash-in related to the sale of subsidiaries of €31.9 million, and (iii) the loans and advances given to third parties of €1.5 million.

i General and administrative

ii Sales and marketing

Addendum

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income/loss (-) (unaudited)

Consolidated income statement

Three months ended

March 31 (thousands of €, except per share data) 2025 2024 Supply revenues 13,780 2,548 Collaboration revenues 61,197 59,884 Total net revenues 74,977 62,432 Cost of sales (13,729) (2,548) Research and development expenses (182,752) (71,614) Sales and marketing expenses (4,174) (2,907) General and administrative expenses (39,623) (27,881) Other operating income 6,593 9,387 Operating loss (158,708) (33,131) Fair value adjustments and net currency exchange differences (9,443) 30,613 Other financial income 12,564 25,707 Other financial expenses (780) (254) Profit/loss (-) before tax (156,367) 22,935 Income taxes 1,814 568 Net profit/loss (-) from continuing operations (154,553) 23,503 Net profit from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,150 66,717 Net profit/loss (-) (153,403) 90,220 Net profit/loss (-) attributable to: Owners of the parent (153,403) 90,220 Basic and diluted earnings/loss (-) per share (2.33) 1.37 Basic and diluted earnings/loss (-) per share from continuing operations (2.35) 0.36



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income/loss (–)

Three months ended

March 31 (thousands of €) 2025 2024 Net profit/loss (-) (153,403) 90,220 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Re-measurement of defined benefit obligation - 74 Fair value adjustment financial assets held at fair value through other comprehensive income (2,005) - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Translation differences, arisen from translating foreign activities (533) 79 Realization of translation differences upon sale of foreign operations - 4,095 Other comprehensive income/loss (-), net of income tax (2,538) 4,248 Total comprehensive income/loss (-) attributable to: Owners of the parent (155,941) 94,468 Total comprehensive income/loss (-) attributable to owners of the parent arises from: Continuing operations (157,091) 23,392 Discontinued operations 1,150 71,076 Total comprehensive income/loss (-), net of income tax (155,941) 94,468

Consolidated statements of financial position (unaudited)





(thousands of €) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Goodwill 69,712 70,010 Intangible assets other than goodwill 156,252 164,862 Property, plant and equipment 113,225 122,898 Deferred tax assets 1,473 1,474 Non-current R&D incentives receivables 113,194 132,729 Non-current contingent consideration receivable 42,175 42,465 Equity investments 50,855 52,941 Other non-current assets 2,706 8,708 Non-current financial investments - 200,182 Non-current assets 549,592 796,269 Inventories 38,516 51,192 Trade and other receivables 51,148 47,476 Current R&D incentives receivables 32,342 39,882 Current financial investments 3,189,235 3,053,334 Cash and cash equivalents 108,067 64,239 Escrow account 21,728 41,163 Other current assets 31,318 31,049 Current assets from continuing operations 3,472,354 3,328,335 Assets in disposal group classified as held for sale - 11,115 Total current assets 3,472,354 3,339,450 Total assets 4,021,946 4,135,719 Equity and liabilities Share capital 293,937 293,937 Share premium account 2,736,994 2,736,994 Other reserves (5,163) (3,158) Translation differences 2,939 3,472 Accumulated losses (280,813) (134,306) Total equity 2,747,894 2,896,939 Retirement benefit liabilities 2,078 2,099 Deferred tax liabilities 18,718 20,660 Non-current lease liabilities 7,787 8,243 Other non-current liabilities 27,073 33,821 Non-current deferred income 781,353 838,876 Non-current liabilities 837,009 903,699 Current lease liabilities 3,071 3,479 Trade and other liabilities 168,944 98,877 Provisions 34,199 - Current tax payable 195 249 Current deferred income 230,634 232,476 Current liabilities 437,043 335,081 Total liabilities 1,274,052 1,238,780 Total equity and liabilities 4,021,946 4,135,719



Consolidated cash flow statements (unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 (thousands of €) 2025 2024 Net profit/loss (-) of the period (153,403) 90,220 Adjustment for non-cash transactions 81,056 (13,367) Adjustment for items to disclose separately under operating cash flow (13,796) (25,638) Adjustment for items to disclose under investing and financing cash flows (9,105) (57,736) Change in working capital other than deferred income 111,624 (46,217) Decrease in deferred income (59,364) (81,974) Cash used in operations (42,988) (134,712) Interest paid (208) (432) Interest received 4,813 13,461 Corporate taxes paid (224) (751) Net cash flows used in operating activities (38,607) (122,434) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,095) (3,742) Purchase of and expenditure in intangible fixed assets (155) (2,520) Purchase of financial investments (340,000) (420,158) Investment income received related to financial investments 7,768 4,653 Sale of financial investments 391,802 489,651 Cash advances and loans to third parties (1,500) - Cash in/out (-) from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed 31,925 (1,339) Acquisition of financial assets held at fair value - (36,880) Net cash flows generated from investing activities 84,745 29,665 Payment of lease liabilities (1,011) (1,168) Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,011) (1,168) Increase/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents 45,127 (93,937) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 64,239 166,810 Increase/decrease (-) in cash and cash equivalents 45,127 (93,937) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (1,299) 499 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 108,067 73,372





Consolidated statements of changes in equity (unaudited)

(thousands of €) Share capital Share premium account Translation differences Other reserves Accumulated losses Total On January 1, 2024 293,937 2,736,994 (1,201) (5,890) (228,274) 2,795,566 Net profit 90,220 90,220 Other comprehensive income 3,888 360 4,248 Total comprehensive income 3,888 360 90,220 94,468 Share-based compensation 4,974 4,974 On March 31, 2024 293,937 2,736,994 2,687 (5,530) (133,080) 2,895,008 On January 1, 2025 293,937 2,736,994 3,472 (3,158) (134,306) 2,896,939 Net loss (153,403) (153,403) Other comprehensive loss (533) (2,005) (2,538) Total comprehensive loss (533) (2,005) (153,403) (155,941) Share-based compensation 6,896 6,896 On March 31, 2025 293,937 2,736,994 2,939 (5,163) (280,813) 2,747,894





