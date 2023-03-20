SMI 10'644 0.3%  SPI 13'953 0.4%  Dow 32'245 1.2%  DAX 14'933 1.1%  Euro 0.9959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'119 1.3%  Gold 1'979 -0.5%  Bitcoin 25'896 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9289 0.2%  Öl 73.7 1.8% 
CS-Aktie tiefrot, UBS-Aktie dreht ins Plus: UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse - CS-VRP Lehmann: "Ein historischer und trauriger Tag" - Stellenabbau und Klagen möglich
Ausblick: GameStop legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend am Rohstoffmarkt
Galapagos Aktie [Valor: 2130343 / ISIN: BE0003818359]
20.03.2023 21:01:00

Galapagos increases share capital through subscription right exercises

Galapagos
36.67 EUR -0.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Mechelen, Belgium; 20 March 2023, 21.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces a share capital increase arising from subscription right exercises.

Galapagos issued 61,560 new ordinary shares on 20 March 2023, for a total capital increase (including issuance premium) of EUR 1,769,850.00.

In accordance with Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos also wishes to note that its total share capital currently amounts to EUR 356,444,938.61, the total number of securities conferring voting rights amounts to 65,897,071, which is also the total number of voting rights (the denominator), and all securities conferring voting rights and all voting rights are of the same category. The total number of rights (formerly known as ‘warrants’) to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is (i) 10,731,149 subscription rights under several outstanding personnel subscription right plans, which equals 10,731,149 voting rights that may result from the exercise of those subscription rights, and (ii) 1 subscription right issued to Gilead Therapeutics to subscribe for a maximum number of shares that is sufficient to bring the shareholding of Gilead (and its affiliated companies) to 29.9% of the actually issued and outstanding shares after the exercise of such subscription right. Galapagos does not have any convertible bonds or shares without voting rights outstanding.

About Galapagos
Galapagos is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines. We are committed to improving patients’ lives worldwide by targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Our R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Our portfolio comprises discovery through to commercialized programs in immunology, oncology, and other indications. Our first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is available in Europe and Japan. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations
Marieke Vermeersch Sofie Van Gijsel
+32 479 490 603 +1 781 296 1143
   
Elisa Chenailler Sandra Cauwenberghs
+41 79 853 33 54 +32 495 58 46 63
  ir@glpg.com
Hélène de Kruijs  
+31 6 22463921  
media@glpg.com  

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (as amended from time to time).

 


Nachrichten zu Galapagos

