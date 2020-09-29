+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.09.2020 22:01:00

Galapagos announces first dosing with Toledo compound GLPG3970 in psoriasis trial

  • TOL2/3 inhibitor most advanced compound in novel target class with dual action in inflammatory diseases
  • Patient trials initiated with GLPG3970 in psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, and rheumatoid arthritis
  • Toledo class target to be disclosed at Toledo Roundtable on 27 October 2020

Mechelen, Belgium; 29 September 2020, 22.01 CET – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces dosing of a first patient in their psoriasis trial, one of three patient trials currently recruiting to evaluate efficacy and safety of Toledo compound GLPG3970. Furthermore, Galapagos plans to unveil the novel Toledo target class and share GLPG3970 Phase 1 data at its inaugural Toledo Roundtable to be held virtually on 27 October 2020.  

"We are excited by the rapid progress of GLPG3970 in the clinic,” said Dr. Piet Wigerinck, Chief Scientific Officer at Galapagos. "We now have multiple proof of concept studies running in parallel in several autoimmune diseases, and we aim to launch 2 additional Phase 2 studies, in Sjögren’s and systemic lupus erythematosus, early next year, further broadening the scope of the program. We have observed the dual mode of action of GLPG3970 in healthy volunteers, and through these patient trials, we aim to learn quickly whether clinical experience bears out the potential of our Toledo program to become a new paradigm in the treatment of inflammatory diseases.”

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 55824311 50.00 % 15.00 %
AMS AG / Apple Inc. / Samsung Electronics GDR 55824312 55.00 % 13.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 55824313 59.00 % 12.00 %

CALOSOMA study: Phase 1 trial in psoriasis
The Calosoma Phase 1 trial (NCT04106297) is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety, tolerability, PK and PD1 of GLPG3970 single and multiple ascending doses in up to 52 adult healthy male subjects. GLPG3970 will now be investigated for 6 weeks in 25 subjects with moderate to severe psoriasis. The first patient was dosed recently.

SEA TURTLE study: Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis
This Phase 2 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety, tolerability, PK and PD of GLPG3970 in up to 30 subjects with moderately to severely active UC. GLPG3970 or a placebo will be administered orally once daily for 6 weeks, with the primary endpoint of change from baseline in total Mayo Clinical Score (MCS).

LADYBUG study: Phase 2 trial in rheumatoid arthritis
This Phase 2 trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety, tolerability, PK and PD of GLPG3970 in up to 25 participants with severely active RA and an inadequate response to methotrexate. GLPG3970 or a placebo will be administered orally once-daily for 6 weeks, with the primary endpoint of change from baseline of DAS28 CRP at week 6. Recruitment will take place in Europe.

Toledo Roundtable 27 October 2020
Galapagos cordially invites institutional investors and analysts to attend our inaugural Roundtable dedicated to Toledo. The one-hour Roundtable will be webcast on 27 October 2020, starting at 16.00 CET/9 am ET. Please RSVP to ir@glpg.com.

About Toledo

"Toledo” is a code name for a novel target class discovered by Galapagos for autoimmune and fibrotic diseases. This Toledo platform delivers small molecule inhibitors of Toledo targets with different selectivity profiles. GLPG3970 has immunomodulatory activity with a dual mode of action characterized by enhanced transcription of anti-inflammatory cytokines and inhibited transcription of pro-inflammatory cytokines. GLPG3970 has shown encouraging preclinical activity in a number of inflammatory diseases, including inflammatory bowel diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis. Galapagos is executing on a broad program to discover and develop multiple series of compounds with different selectivity on Toledo targets, aimed at treating a broad range of autoimmune conditions with still important unmet medical need.

GLPG3970 is an investigational drug and its efficacy and safety have not been established.

For information about clinical trials with GLPG3970: www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Galapagos
Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, three of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. The company’s pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Galapagos’ ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Elizabeth Goodwin
VP Investor Relations
+1 781 460 1784

Sofie Van Gijsel
Senior Director Investor Relations
+32 485 19 14 15
ir@glpg.com

Media:
Carmen Vroonen
Global Head of Communications & Public Affairs
+32 473 824 874

Anna Gibbins
Senior Director Therapeutic Areas Communications
+44 7717 801900
communications@glpg.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to di?er materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements and, therefore, the reader should not place undue reliance on them. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the risk that ongoing and future clinical studies with GLPG3970 may not be completed in the currently envisaged timelines or at all, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements (including that data from the ongoing and planned clinical research programs may not support registration or further development of GLPG3970 due to safety, efficacy or other reasons), Galapagos' reliance on collaborations with third parties and that Galapagos’ estimations regarding its GLPG3970 development program and regarding the commercial potential of GLPG3970, may be incorrect, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019 and our subsequent filings with the SEC. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and speak only as of the date hereof, and Galapagos makes no commitment to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements in order to reflect new information or subsequent events, circumstances or changes in expectations.




 

1 Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics



 

 

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Galapagosmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Galapagosmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 224.30
0.95 %
Lonza Grp 570.40
0.71 %
Geberit 542.80
0.44 %
ABB 23.59
0.30 %
Givaudan 3’961.00
-0.13 %
Part Grp Hldg 850.60
-1.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.40
-1.53 %
Swiss Re 68.50
-1.81 %
CS Group 9.07
-1.86 %
Roche Hldg G 320.20
-2.38 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:52
Vontobel: Bier-Aktien: Günstige Einstiegskurse nutzen?
16:44
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
13:30
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
10:00
New Layers of Uncertainty in Oil
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:16
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Galapagos 121.85 3.00% Galapagos

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Die Wall Street bewegte sich im Dienstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB