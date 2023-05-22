|
23.05.2023 00:14:00
Gafcon, Inc. Congratulates Anser Advisory, LLC on the Acquisition of Gafcon Digital, Inc.
SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gafcon, Inc. (Gafcon), a leading provider of comprehensive construction project management services, extends warm congratulations to Anser Advisory, LLC on its recent acquisition of Gafcon Digital, Inc. (GDI), formerly a Gafcon affiliate specializing in software agnostic systems integration for the digital building lifecycle. Prior to the acquisition, Gafcon transitioned GDI to operate as an independent entity in April 2022.
Gafcon takes immense pride in the accomplishments of GDI and eagerly anticipates its future growth and success under the guidance of Anser Advisory, leveraging the larger platform provided.
It is important to emphasize that despite GDI's acquisition by Anser Advisory, Gafcon remains a separate and independent entity continuing its business as usual in the program, project management and project controls space across various sectors, including commercial, educational, healthcare, infrastructure and residential.
To learn more about Gafcon and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.gafcon.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gafcon-inc-congratulates-anser-advisory-llc-on-the-acquisition-of-gafcon-digital-inc-301831394.html
SOURCE Gafcon, Inc.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
Das Jahr 2022 war ein schwieriges Jahr für die Märkte. Wie hat sich dieses Jahr auf die Performance der RealUnit Schweiz AG und der Werterhalt-Strategie ausgewirkt?
Wie funktioniert der Aktientoken der RealUnit Schweiz AG und wird er häufiger nachgefragt als die traditionelle Aktie?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG im Experteninterview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Wochenstart: Dow schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztlich mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag etwas bergab. Der DAX verlor ebenfalls leicht. An der Wall Street herrschte Uneinigkeit. Die Börsen in Fernost legten dagegen einen starken Wochenauftakt hin.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}