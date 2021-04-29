GAF Energy Expands Roofer Services

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy, a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, is expanding the level of solar services available to their roofing partners. GAF Energy services allow the company's local roofer partners to access solar specific expertise and staffing when installing a GAF Energy roof-integrated solar system. Services include--but are not limited to--electrical installation, system design, proposal generation, project permitting, project coordination, and installation training for solar roofing jobs. GAF Energy services allow roofing companies to enter the fast-growing residential solar market with the backing, experience, and expertise of one of the industry's leading solar roofing companies.

"Homeowners across the country are more and more interested in going solar. With GAF Energy services, roofing contractors can do what they do best -- provide a great roofing product and installation to their customer -- while our team takes care of the solar design, permitting, and electrical work," said Martin Debono, President of GAF Energy. "With GAF Energy services, roofers can readily become solar companies."

GAF Energy empowers roofing contractors across the U.S. to sell and install solar technology. The GAF Energy solar system couples innovative, attractive, and affordable solar technology with fast, reliable installation. Designed to provide a good-looking, low-profile alternative to standard rack-mounted solar panels -- which are typically drilled through the roof's shingles -- GAF Energy solar integrates directly with the roofing system and requires no penetration of the roofing membrane. High-efficiency solar panels in the system optimize power output and provide a matching color profile to the roof to maximize aesthetic appeal, combined with robust flashing and a sleek black perimeter shield to reduce the risk of leaks and animal intrusion.

