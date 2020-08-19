19.08.2020 04:41:00

GAF Energy and Sunnova Launch Strategic Partnership to Expand Roof-Integrated Solar Options for Homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy, a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and storage service provider, today announced a strategic partnership to provide homeowners with GAF Energy's DecoTech 2.0 solar roofing system together with Sunnova's solar service offerings. The partnership leverages both companies' reach in the new home and re-roof markets and exemplifies the growing convergence between roofing and solar.

"I'm excited to be working with Sunnova to expand solar roofing choices for homeowners across the country," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy "This partnership represents a coming together of two complementary powerhouse companies. As our industry continues to grow, this partnership will enable us to optimally monetize opportunities with solar roof products and financing."

"This partnership is a strategic win-win-win for Sunnova, GAF Energy and homeowners looking for ways to power their homes with clean energy and a new roof," said John Santo Salvo, Executive Vice President of Channel Operations and Chief Procurement Officer at Sunnova. "GAF Energy's excellent solar roofing option, paired with Sunnova's world-class solar service offerings, will provide increased opportunities for homeowners to go solar, furthering our mission to help power energy independence."

GAF Energy introduced the updated DecoTech 2.0 earlier this year. The system delivers homeowner value and gives installers a fast, easy, and durable roof-integrated solar solution for customers. The partnership expands homeowner access to best-in-class solar roofing, paired with Sunnova's world class solar service offerings through its network of high-quality, regional dealers and installers.

About GAF Energy
GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy.

About Sunnova
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider, with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy, with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaf-energy-and-sunnova-launch-strategic-partnership-to-expand-roof-integrated-solar-options-for-homeowners-301114525.html

SOURCE GAF Energy

