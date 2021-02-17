Gaedeke Group is one of first US companies to be awarded Fitwel® Viral Response certification

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaedeke Group announces today that it is one of the first US companies to achieve Fitwel® Viral Response certification. The company has upgraded its company systems and policies which impacts over 3 million square feet of Class A office properties in Arizona, Texas, Florida, New York and Washington, D.C.

"As part of our continued efforts to lead the commercial real estate industry in health and wellness, Gaedeke Group is investing in strategies and technologies that create long-term value and benefits for our customers," said Glenn Lickstein, President of Gaedeke Group, "Fitwel's Viral Response certification is another sign of our commitment to building healthy and resilient environments in every city in which we operate."

Originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration, Fitwel is a rigorous, third-party healthy building certification system operated by the Center for Active Design (CfAD) that sets the industry standard for evidence-based strategies to promote positive health outcomes for building occupants and communities. "Achieving Viral Response certification at the policy level is a significant achievement and an important step in helping to mitigate the spread of infectious respiratory diseases within buildings," said Joanna Frank, President and CEO of the CfAD. "Promoting health in the built environment is essential to gaining the trust of tenants and is no longer being viewed as something that is optional. Gaedeke Group should be commended for its commitment to being an industry leader in occupant health and wellnesss."

Fitwel's Viral Response (VR) module was developed in coordination with leading public health experts and real estate companies to effectively address the unique challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious respiratory diseases. The VR module allows building owners, companies, and commercial tenants to demonstrate compliance with evidence-based strategies that mitigate viral transmission and build trust to create healthy and resilient environments for all occupants. Gaedeke has been on the leading edge of driving property-level progress in confronting the challenges of COVID-19 through the firm's early adoption of these strategies.

In 2020, Gaedeke launched its WellSpace™ initiative developed to enhance the wellness of its customers across every property in its national portfolio. Every common area, tenant space, and office elevator cab is equipped with Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI), a state-of-the-art air purification system that reduces particles, VOCs, and germs and viruses found in the air. Installation of new UV fans is planned or underway in every elevator cab and NanoSeptic continuous self-cleaning technology has been implemented on all high-touch community surfaces.

"We know many of our customers have been anxious to safely return to their office environments, which is a testament to something we as a firm have always believed in­–the power of community and collaboration. It's one of the many reasons we've dedicated ourselves to cultivating optimal spaces for growth and innovation. Securing the Fitwel Viral Response certification and launching WellSpaceTM represents our commitment to our customers as they navigate these unprecedented times," said Sabine Stener, CEO of Gaedeke Group.

Gaedeke Group is a best-in-class, full-service owner and operator of office buildings across the U.S. Headquartered in Dallas, Gaedeke's portfolio encompasses 3 million square feet of Class A office properties in Arizona, Texas, Florida, New York and Washington, D.C. www.gaedeke.com

In just three years, Fitwel has become the leading global health certification system, seeing a dramatic uptick in use, with 80% growth in certifications annually. Generated by expert analysis of over 5,600 academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The Center for Active Design, a global not-for-profit organization, was selected as the licensed operator of Fitwel, charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market.

