29.07.2020 05:37:00

GAC MOTOR's GN8 is a Satisfying New Multipurpose Vehicle

GUANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR's multipurpose vehicle (MPV) GN8 has been well received by consumers worldwide since it entered into the international market. This high-end MPV model has an impressive appearance, luxurious interior, and "refined internal and external" power that satisfy consumers diverse demands.

(PRNewsfoto/GAC MOTOR)

Trendy and impressive appearance, Appropriate for business and leisure

The appearance design of GN8 extends from the front design of the Flying Dynamics. Its broad and powerful chrome grille, streamlined matrix LED headlights, presents the beauty of technology. The side of the car body is designed with reference to a luxury yacht, together with the streamlined three-dimensional waistline, it is sportier and more fashionable.

The GN8 equipped with GAC MOTOR's second-generation 320T engine which provides the GN8 with abundant power, stability and vigor, which is suitable for both business and leisure activities.

Flexible and spacious, luxurious interior

In addition to its attractive appearance, GN8's spacious and luxurious interior is also one of the reasons for its wide acclaim. The GN8 has a length of 5066mm and width of 1923mm, a comfortable interior space. The second row of seats adopts airline's "business class" design which improves the comfort level and conforms to the high standard of business reception. At the same time, the third row of seats remains spacious. When fully loaded, the luggage compartment can still store backpacks and other items to meet the travel needs of large families.

In terms of interior decoration, leather seats and wood texture veneer are used to express the high quality visually and tactually. They are also equipped with 32-color LED atmosphere lights and panoramic skylights, bringing a pleasant driving environment. The GN8 is "refined internally and externally" which is suitable for both business reception and family travel.

Humanized technology configuration comprehensively enhances the driving experience

Traditional business MPVs focuses more on functionality and lack detailed insight into driving needs. In this regard, GN8 has added more user-friendly technology configurations. It has a four-direction adjustable multifunctional leather steering wheel, and high-definition 360° panoramic parking imaging system to upgrade driving experience and safety. The second-row "business class" seats are lined with leather and equipped with adjustable leg support, headrests, ventilation, heating and massage functions to enjoy every trip. The third row is equipped with independent air conditioning control panels in the rear so that each passenger can adjust the temperature of the air conditioning independently.

GN8 is equipped with dual power side sliding doors and approach open smart liftgate to enhance the driving experience.

(PRNewsfoto/GAC MOTOR)

Since the launch of GN8 in Russia in June, it has received high praise from local media and consumers. As GN8 further expands into other markets, more consumers can experience an enjoyable mobile experience brought by GAC MOTOR.

Website: http://www.gac-motor.com/ 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GACMotor 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gac_motor
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gac_motor 
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/GACMotorOfficial 

Media Contact (Media Only)
Hongbin Ren
Phone: +86-137-2520-5687
Email: renhongbin2010@163.com; renhb@gacmotor.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gac-motors-gn8-is-a-satisfying-new-multipurpose-vehicle-301101784.html

SOURCE GAC MOTOR

