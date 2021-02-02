SMI 10’799 0.6%  SPI 13’452 0.6%  Dow 30’212 0.8%  DAX 13’759 1.0%  Euro 1.0816 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’574 1.2%  Gold 1’850 -0.6%  Bitcoin 31’152 3.5%  Dollar 0.8950 -0.2%  Öl 56.9 1.3% 
02.02.2021 09:44:00

GAC MOTOR becomes the "industrial link" for the deepening of Sino-Kuwaiti bilateral cooperation

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March 22, 2021, marks the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between China and Kuwait. Kuwait is the first country in the Gulf Arab States to establish diplomatic relations with China. Since initiating diplomatic ties in 1971, bilateral relations between the two countries have continued to develop into one of mutual trust and sincere cooperation.

In order to better develop bilateral friendship, promote win-win cooperation between China and Kuwait, more Chinese companies have chosen to "go global". Being a leader and pioneer in China's automobile industry, GAC MOTOR has set a benchmark for leading the transformation and upgrading of Chinese automobile enterprises with its unique development path.

GAC MOTOR entered the Kuwaiti market in 2013 and set up the Kuwait GAC showroom. Through continuous efforts, GAC MOTOR has gradually developed into one of the most popular Chinese brands among consumers in the Middle East.

GAC MOTOR Showroom in Kuwait (PRNewsfoto/GAC MOTOR)

The relationship between GAC MOTOR and Kuwait's partner Mutawa Alkazi Company "MAC" began in October 2012. In June 2013, MAC officially became the first authorized dealer of GAC Group overseas; since then, a long-term and stable cooperative relationship was established.

Through eight years of joint efforts with Kuwaiti distributor, GAC MOTOR has gained good market feedback and become one of the most popular Chinese brands among consumers in the Middle East with its excellent product quality, sales channels, and after-sales service.

GAC MOTOR has continued to enhance its brand presence in Kuwait with its reputation for high quality. With enhanced automotive safety configuration, superior space performance, and intelligent technological strength, GAC MOTOR provides diversified transport options for local consumers. Currently, GAC MOTOR Kuwait has 9 models on sale. Not only has the emergence of GAC MOTOR in the Kuwaiti market helped Chinese automobile brands to go abroad, but it has also promoted the development of the Kuwaiti automobile industry, achieving mutual benefit and win-win results between the two countries.

With the continuous deepening of the strategic partnership between China and Kuwait, bilateral cooperation has entered the "fast lane". This is a period of strategic opportunities that Chinese enterprises should not miss. GAC MOTOR will also accelerate to improve its brand competitiveness in the global market, helping Sino-Kuwaiti economic cooperation reach a new milestone.

SOURCE GAC MOTOR

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 67.16
3.16 %
The Swatch Grp 265.50
2.27 %
ABB 27.17
1.68 %
CieFinRichemont 83.96
1.35 %
CS Group 11.94
1.19 %
Zurich Insur Gr 364.60
0.22 %
SGS 2’711.00
0.15 %
Givaudan 3’657.00
0.11 %
Novartis 80.94
0.07 %
Roche Hldg G 311.55
-0.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:11
SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
07:03
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Unter 10er-EMA weiter schwach / Julius Bär – Hält der 50er-EMA?
29.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Julius Bär-Aktie verliert kräftig: Deutlich höherer Gewinn in 2020 - Arbeitsplatzabbau
Die Wahrscheinlichkeit des Unwahrscheinlichen: Darum ist die Corona-Pandemie kein "Schwarzer Schwan"
Clariant-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Machtkampf findet ein Ende
Robinhood schränkt Handel mit Gamestop-Aktien weiter ein - Gamestop-Aktien auf Talfahrt
So rückt der Blockchain- & Bitcoin-Boom Krypto-Aktien in den Fokus
Erst Gamestop, nun Silber? Hobby-Spekulanten drängen in Rohstoffmarkt
AstraZeneca liefert der EU nun doch mehr Impfstoff - Aktie höher
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Batteriesystem für Lastwagen und Busse lanciert
Wall Street schliesst in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor Totalverlust: Welche Risiken Anleger bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. bedenken müssen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex können am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den Märkten in Fernost herrscht am Dienstag Zuversicht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit