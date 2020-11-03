GAC Group shines at the Macau Auto Show for 10 consecutive years

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, the three-day 10th China (Macau) International Automobile Expo in 2020 officially opened. More than 200 well-known automobile brands and industrial enterprises, representative offices, and industry alliances from more than 20 countries and regions participated in the exhibition. At the Expo, GAC Group brought the GAC M8, GA8, GA6, GS8, GS4, GS3 and New Energy Aion V and Aion LX eight flagship models to their debut.

Macau is an important platform for China and Portuguese-speaking countries to strengthen business cooperation. In the past ten years, GAC have made a stunning appearance with innovative products and leading technologies that have broken through the industry, fulfilling the development goal of "world-class brand, global enterprise" and writing the "legend" of Chinese independent brands going overseas.

GAC Group proudly showcased its eight flagship models of the M8, GA8, GA6, GS8, GS4, GS3, and GAC New Energy Aion V and Aion LX at the Macau Auto Show. The models include the Sedan, SUV, and MPV variations. Whether it is product styling, interior design, technology configuration, or powertrain, control performance, these eight models have exemplified the ingenuity and wisdom of GAC Group for more than 20 years, demonstrating the extraordinary strength of China's intelligent manufacturing.

Driven by innovative technology and high-quality products, GAC Group's independent brands have accelerated their overseas expansion. Now it has completed the global deployment of 5 major product lines and 26 countries and regions, established a global sales network and service system, and an international brand image.

Affected by the global epidemic, major global automotive consumer markets have experienced varying degrees of decline. GAC MOTOR is actively working with overseas distributors to fight the outbreak, reflecting Chinese brands' responsibility to do good. By establishing an online service system, GAC MOTOR has guaranteed sales and service in overseas markets during the epidemic, bucking the trend and achieving growth in overseas markets, and demonstrating its consistent development strength.

The steady development of GAC brands in the global market is inseparable from superior and reliable product quality. GAC high-quality products have been recognized by consumers and influential organizations at home and abroad. In the 2020 China New Car Quality Study released by JD Power, GAC has been ranked first in China's independent brands for eight consecutive years. A good brand reputation has consolidated the road to international development.

