02.03.2020

Gabriel Newman, Ph.D., Bd, BCIA, ABDA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BALTIMORE, Md., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Newman, Ph.D., Bd, BCIA, ABDA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Psychology as a Neuropsychologist practicing at The Neuroscience Team.                

As director of The Neuroscience Team, Dr. Newman strives to offer his patients "fast relief to those suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, post-traumatic stress, depression, insomnia, or cognitive decline." Taking an aggressive approach, Dr. Newman and his team pursue the best treatment for their patients through compassionate patient care fueled by scientific and professional competence. Valuing the inseparability of the mind and body, Dr. Newman and the staff at The Neuroscience Team uniquely focus on these two separate entities as one unit, treating their patients accordingly. The Neuroscience Team offers treatments in psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, biofeedback, neurofeedback, EEG assessment, light and energy therapy, nutritional guidance, family dynamics in family therapy and all types of psychological and neuropsychological testing. Dr. Newman has recruited and combined numerous cutting-edge techniques to improve patients' brain function and sense of wellbeing, producing outstanding results for the majority of those seeking his help. His manner of treatment is innovative and creative, even while requiring high standard of evidence-based research behind all treatments employed.

Dr. Newman is board certified by the American Board of Disability Analysts, and holds a BCIA certification in the interpretation of EEG. Having elite experience in his field, he is backed by twenty-six years of professional excellence; serving the last ten years at The Neuroscience Team. As an acclaimed neuropsychologist, he is highly skilled in treating concussions, brain injury, stroke, encephalopathy, mental health conditions, complex medical conditions, and toxin exposure. With a "devotion to systematic thinking," Dr. Newman takes pride in his commitment to his patients. If he is unable to solve a problem for his patients he will work tirelessly to find his patients the right treatment even if it is not available at his practice. Most recently, in conjunction with allergist/immunologist Richard Layton, M.D., he has committed himself and his practice to helping those suffering from Mast Cell Activation Disorders (MCAD), a newly emerging condition causing suffering to a large portion of the population, for which there are few knowledgeable providers available.

Prior to working full time as a neuropsychologist, Dr. Newman was ordained as a Rabbi in the State of Israel and served as a spiritual leader, giving him unique ability to connect with his patients beyond what is typically expected of a psychologist.

Dr. Newman attended City University of New York to study Neuropsychology, and the University of New Orleans, to attain both his Masters of Developmental Psychologist in 1992 and his Ph.D. in Psychology in 1995.

In his free time, Dr. Newman studies Torah and enjoys all types of music.

He would like to dedicate this recognition to his wife "my wisest mentor in life," Tamar Newman, R.N.

For more information, please visit http://theneuroscienceteam.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gabriel-newman-phd-bd-bcia-abda-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301014611.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

