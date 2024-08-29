Gabriel Holding A/S delivers rising revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in the third quarter of the 2023/24 financial year and maintains the upwardly adjusted expectations.

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’373 0.2%  SPI 16’397 0.1%  Dow 41’091 -0.4%  DAX 18’823 0.2%  Euro 0.9370 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’934 0.4%  Gold 2’519 0.7%  Bitcoin 50’229 1.1%  Dollar 0.8452 0.4%  Öl 78.6 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528Stadler Rail217818ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Donnerstagvormittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Pernod Ricard-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Pernod Ricard geht mit Vorsicht ins neue Geschäftsjahr
Trotz Freundschaft mit Elon Musk: Donald Trump als US-Präsident könnte auch für Tesla gefährlich werden
Deutsche Bank-Aktie schwächelt: Schweizer Deutsche Bank-Tochter hat im ersten Semester weniger verdient
Oerlikon-Aktie im Plus: Oerlikon beruft Markus Richter zum neuen Finanzchef
Suche...

Gabriel Aktie [Valor: 3674697 / ISIN: DK0060124691]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2024 10:11:53

Gabriel Holding A/S delivers rising revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in the third quarter of the 2023/24 financial year and maintains the upwardly adjusted expectations.

Gabriel
258.00 DKK 1.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Selected financial highlights and comments:

  • Group total revenue was DKK 699.9 million (DKK 715.2 million)
    • Revenue in the third quarter was DKK 230.9 million (DKK 223.2 million)
  • Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) were DKK 57.7 million (DKK 53.9 million)
    • EBITDA in the third quarter was DKK 22.7 million (DKK 9.5 million)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was DKK 19.1 million (DKK 18.2 million)
    • EBIT in the third quarter was DKK 8.6 million (DKK -2.9 million)
  • Profit before tax was DKK 7.2 million (DKK 7.2 million)
    • Profit before tax in the third quarter was DKK 6.0 million (DKK -6.2 million)
  • Cash flows from operating activities in the period were positive at DKK 29.2 million (DKK 15.1 million)
  • EBITDA margin was 8.2% (7.5%)
  • EBIT margin was 2.7% (2.5%)
  • Return on invested capital (ROIC) stood at 4.4% (1.7%)
  • In a separate announcement published on 5 August 2024, the company described the launch of a new growth strategy to intensify development of the Gabriel Fabrics and SampleMaster business units. Carve-out of the Group’s FurnMaster units starts at the same time.

Expectations for the full year 2023/24

On 15 April 2024, management upwardly adjusted its expectations for the year to revenue of DKK 880 – 930 million and operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 8 – 15 million.

After nine months, these expectations are maintained, although both revenue and operating profit (EBIT) are expected to be realised towards the high end of the announced range.

A high level of uncertainty still surrounds the expectations for the year, primarily as a result of the continued geopolitical challenges, and because international demand is challenged by risks of Inflation and uncertainty about interest rate trends.


Attachment


Analysen zu Gabriel Holding A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, SAP & Ferrari mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Intesa Sanpaolo
✅ SAP
✅ Ferrari

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, SAP & Ferrari mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:19 Marktüberblick: Symrise und Covestro gesucht
08:39 NVIDIA-Drama bleibt aus
08:08 Japans Börsenkorrektur und die Rolle von Carry Trades
06:28 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Schwächer zur Wochenmitte
28.08.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Intesa Sanpaolo, SAP & Ferrari mit François Bloch
27.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
27.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, UBS Group AG
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’704.24 15.44 S2S3VU
Short 14’050.00 7.14
Short 14’950.00 10.37
SMI-Kurs: 12’372.96 29.08.2024 10:05:33
Long 11’800.00 19.49
Long 11’520.00 13.71
Long 11’080.00 8.93
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie rutscht trotz Gewinn- und Umsatzssprung ab
Schweizer Franken legt am Abend deutlich zu
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
Aktien-Top-Ten: In diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Zahlen auf den Verkaufszetteln
XRP Transaktionsgebühr: Probleme für die Währung oder Preisexplosion?
Ausblick: BYD stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris am Mittwochmittag mit Abschlägen
Aktien Schweiz Schluss: SMI rutscht etwas tiefer - Novartis auf Allzeithoch

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit