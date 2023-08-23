|
23.08.2023 12:29:26
Gabriel Holding A/S adjusts its expectations downwardly for the 2022/23 financial year
After three quarters of the financial year 2022/23, revenue of DKK 715.2 million (DKK 812.7 million) and primary profit (EBIT) amounted to DKK 18.2 million (DKK 60.1 million).
A short-term order horizon and major fluctuations in market conditions have been general features of the financial year which have made it particularly difficult to formulate accurate expectations. The Group’s expectations for the full financial year 2022/23 were thus adjusted on 23 June because revenue was at the lower end of the previously announced range of expectations and the Group’s operating profit was negatively affected by a decrease in the level of activity. This meant a relative decrease in productivity in the short term.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Alphabet Inc. (A) / Amazon.com Inc. / Nvidia Corp.
|128210655
|59.00 %
|19.00 %
|Idorsia AG
|128206796
|52.00 %
|18.00 %
|Logitech International SA / Temenos AG / VAT Group
|128206797
|55.00 %
|14.00 %
After an additional two months’ trading, the Group’s expectations are adjusted downwardly to revenue of the order of DKK 930-940 million and operating profit (EBIT) of the order of DKK 17-19 million. The previous guidance was revenue in the range of DKK 950-975 million and a primary profit (EBIT) of DKK 20-30 million.
The outlook for the year is still subject to a high degree of uncertainty.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Gabriel Holding A-S
|
10.11.20
|Ausblick: Gabriel mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Gabriel öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Gabriel Holding A-S
Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk – François Bloch heute mit Gast: Stefan Buck | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Glencore, ASM International & Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|18.08.23
|Schroders: Die Welt hat sich verändert - gilt das auch für thematische Anlagen?
|17.08.23
|Schroders: Kernenergie - eine tragfähige Option in der Energiewende?
|16.08.23
|Schroders: Chancen bei progressiven Immobilienanlagen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch positiv. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}