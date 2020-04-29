+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020

GA Telesis Named the Honeywell Channel Partner of the Year Americas Region for 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, has been named the Honeywell Channel Partner of the Year for the Americas Region for 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/GA Telesis, LLC)

Honeywell Channel Partners are members of a carefully selected group of companies chosen because of their unique market reach, commitment to growth, and strong track record of performance, integrity, and compliance. These awards are not about recognizing Honeywell's biggest channel partners, but rather their best channel partners.  Partners, whose innovation and performance exemplify those of Honeywell, consistently go above and beyond to support global airline and MRO customers.

Awarded at a regional level, the Honeywell Channel Partner of the Year awards recognizes GA Telesis' strong performance, commitment to cooperation, and providing customers with exceptional support.

Pastor Lopez, President of MRO Services, said, "We have always recognized the value of installing genuine Honeywell parts in our component repair processes.  The performance of our component repairs as it relates to our customer's KPIs lead the industry."

GA Telesis has had a long-term relationship with Honeywell.  Recently, GAT has significantly increased its sales volumes of Honeywell manufactured rotable components. In 2018, GA Telesis MRO Services division signed a long-term Repair and Overhaul License Agreement and Parts Supply Agreement with Honeywell. The Agreement enabled GA Telesis to provide repairs for over 175 base part numbers and line replacement unit (LRU) repair items and sourcing over 1,200 material supply line items from Honeywell Aerospace. These products include electro-mechanical, pneumatic, and mechanical LRU's covering a variety of Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer fleet applications. The components have been an integral part of our MRO Services capabilities for many years.  They are currently serviced in the Miami, Florida facility.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries.  Built on the premise of "Customer Success" being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers, including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the Company's core business is integrated aviation solutions, and their mission is customer success.

Media Contact:
Marketing@gatelesis.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ga-telesis-named-the-honeywell-channel-partner-of-the-year-americas-region-for-2019-301049455.html

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC

