16.02.2021 20:00:00

GA technologies Recognized for Second Straight Year as One of Japan's "Great Place to Work"

TOKYO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GA technologies Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato City, Tokyo; President and Chief Executive Officer: Ryo Higuchi; Securities code: 3491; "the Company"), which runs PropTech comprehensive services "RENOSY," is pleased to inform that the Company has been selected as one of the Best Workplaces for the medium-sized in the FY 2021 "Great Place to Work" ranking published by Great Place to Work® Institute Japan.

GREATEST AWARDS, an award ceremony of the GA technologies Group

Effort to improve job satisfaction

The Company stands by the principle, "Technology x Innovation to Inspire the World" and runs a PropTech (real estate technology) business, which combines the utilization of digital technology and support by experienced agents. The "integration of real procedures and technology" as the feature of the business is also reflected in the Company's effort to improve the job satisfaction of its employees.

GREATEST AWARDS

The Company holds the "GREATEST AWARDS," a semiannual award ceremony, as its measures to recognize the performance of employees and to create mutual understanding and a feeling of unity. Although the award ceremonies had been held with the presence of all employees, the Company has switched the ceremony to online distribution making use of CG technology since June 2020 to continue the process in light of the health and safety of employees.
See "GA MAG.": https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/careers/mag/8030/

Left: Distribution studio; Right: Distribution of GREATEST AWARDS

Magrazie - system to deliver a little gratitude -

This is an approach to enable employees to deliver a little gratitude to each other. On the "Tech Portal," the intranet of the Company, an average of over 700 messages of gratitude are given monthly, where a little activity that is usually undistinguished is also visualized.

See "GA MAG.": https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/careers/mag/5908

Screen display of Tech Portal “Magrazie”

Great Place to Work® Institute

Great Place to Work® Institute is an expert organization, which performs surveys, evaluation, and support regarding "Great Place to Work®." The Institute researches "Great Places to Work" by the universal standards to publish the "Great Place to Work rankings" in the popular media in different countries. Each year, over five million employees from 7,000 companies in about 50 countries take part in the survey, which makes the employee survey the largest scale in the world.

Company Overview of GA technologies Co., Ltd.

The Company stands by the principle, "Technology x Innovation to Inspire the World" and works on the business in the X-Tech area, focusing on the innovation of real estate business.

Company Name: GA technologies Co., Ltd.
Representative: President and Chief Executive Officer: Ryo Higuchi
URL: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/
Head Office: Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower 40F 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6290, Japan
Established: March 2013
Capital: ¥7,208,542,771 (as of January 31, 2021)
Business description:

  • Management of RENOSY, a PropTech (real estate technology) comprehensive brand (Real estate information media, real estate brokerage, real estate sales, design and construction, real estate management)
  • Development of SaaS-based B2B PropTech products
  • Research on real estate big data using AI
  • Management of overseas PropTech business, including Shenjumiaosuan, a platform for Chinese investors

Main group companies: ITANDI, Inc., Modern Standard Inc., Shenjumiaosuan Co., Ltd, and four other companies 

GA technologies (PRNewsfoto/GA technologies Co., Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ga-technologies-recognized-for-second-straight-year-as-one-of-japans-great-place-to-work-301228749.html

SOURCE GA technologies Co., Ltd.

