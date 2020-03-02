+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
02.03.2020 18:40:00

GA-ASI to Host Blue Magic Belgium Again in 2020

Industrial Collaboration Outreach Event Will Be Held April 21-22 in Sint-Truiden

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA‑ASI), a leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), announced that it will host Blue Magic Belgium (BMB) again this year. Initiated in 2019, BMB is a GA-ASI industrial collaboration event held to identify Belgian technology companies interested in supporting the development of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian® RPA.

This year's BMB event will be held on April 21-22, 2020 at DronePort's facilities in Sint-Truiden, Belgium. The Government of Belgium has approved Belgian Defense to negotiate for the acquisition of MQ-9B to meet the nation's RPA requirements.

"GA-ASI's commitment to providing the best available RPA technology to Belgian Defense means identifying and establishing relationships with companies across Belgium that can assist us with that effort," said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. "Our inaugural BMB event last year introduced us to 19 great companies. Four of those companies are now part of Team SkyGuardian."

The BMB event strives to increase the number of small and medium-sized Belgian companies that can provide research and development (R&D) and innovation to support GA-ASI. GA-ASI hopes to partner and potentially invest in Belgian companies with aerospace and defense technology capability that can provide support in these areas:

  • State-of-the-art innovative manufacturing developments related to Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Airframe and Aircraft Systems
  • Sensor data processing, automation, utilization & distribution technology developments
  • Air Space Integration technologies and related developments to MALE Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Companies wishing to meet with GA-ASI representatives during the April 21-22 event should visit http://theomxevents.com/BlueMagicBelgium for additional information and event registration.

As part of last year's BMB, AeroSimulators Group (ASG), AIRobot, ALX Systems and Hexagon joined Team SkyGuardian, which already included these five Belgium companies: SABCA, Thales Belgium, ScioTeq, ST Engineering and DronePort.

High-resolution images of MQ-9B SkyGuardian are available to qualified media outlets from GA-ASI.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Predator, Lynx, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Steven Henden
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
+1 (858) 524-8101
ASI-MediaRelations@ga-asi.com

Related Images

ga-asis-mq-9b-skyguardian.jpg
GA-ASI's MQ-9B SkyGuardian
Blue Magic Belgium is a GA-ASI industrial collaboration event held to identify Belgian technology companies interested in supporting the development of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian® RPA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098022/General_Atomics___Blue_Magic_Belgium.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:40
Absturz der Edelmetalle mit hohen Handelsvolumina
11:00
Flood Risk Foreshadows Spring Planting
10:40
Nichts für schwache Nerven
10:23
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
09:09
SMI fällt deutlich unter die 10.000er-Marke
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
SNB zahlt für 2019 4 Milliarden Franken an Bund und Kantone - Aktie mit Kurssprung
SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Neues iPhone in Gefahr? Analystin warnt vor Corona-Folgen für Apple
Nach 300-Millionen-Verlust: Lego-Eigner übernehmen Verantwortung
Trends 2020: Das steht in der Kryptobranche in diesem Jahr an
Rohstoffe im Februar 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Studie der Bank of America: So positionieren sich Fondsmanager angesichts der Corona-Sorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst deutlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Die Wall Street höher. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich in der neuen Woche von seiner freundlichen Seite. Beim der deutschen Leitindex konnte der Abwärtstaumel der Vorwoche stoppen. In Asien setzten die Börsen zum Wochenauftakt zu einer Erholung an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;