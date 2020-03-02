GA-ASI to Host Blue Magic Belgium Again in 2020

Industrial Collaboration Outreach Event Will Be Held April 21-22 in Sint-Truiden

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA‑ASI), a leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), announced that it will host Blue Magic Belgium (BMB) again this year. Initiated in 2019, BMB is a GA-ASI industrial collaboration event held to identify Belgian technology companies interested in supporting the development of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian® RPA.

This year's BMB event will be held on April 21-22, 2020 at DronePort's facilities in Sint-Truiden, Belgium. The Government of Belgium has approved Belgian Defense to negotiate for the acquisition of MQ-9B to meet the nation's RPA requirements.

"GA-ASI's commitment to providing the best available RPA technology to Belgian Defense means identifying and establishing relationships with companies across Belgium that can assist us with that effort," said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. "Our inaugural BMB event last year introduced us to 19 great companies. Four of those companies are now part of Team SkyGuardian."

The BMB event strives to increase the number of small and medium-sized Belgian companies that can provide research and development (R&D) and innovation to support GA-ASI. GA-ASI hopes to partner and potentially invest in Belgian companies with aerospace and defense technology capability that can provide support in these areas:

State-of-the-art innovative manufacturing developments related to Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Airframe and Aircraft Systems

Sensor data processing, automation, utilization & distribution technology developments

Air Space Integration technologies and related developments to MALE Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Companies wishing to meet with GA-ASI representatives during the April 21-22 event should visit http://theomxevents.com/BlueMagicBelgium for additional information and event registration.

As part of last year's BMB, AeroSimulators Group (ASG), AIRobot, ALX Systems and Hexagon joined Team SkyGuardian, which already included these five Belgium companies: SABCA, Thales Belgium, ScioTeq, ST Engineering and DronePort.

High-resolution images of MQ-9B SkyGuardian are available to qualified media outlets from GA-ASI.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

