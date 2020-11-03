GA-ASI Moves Sustainment Operations to Europe

New Dresden Facility Gives Customers Convenient Access to Support Services Opens Door to Additional European Partnerships through new ERSN

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world's leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), opened a new customer service center in Dresden, Germany on Oct. 5, 2020. The center provides sustainment capabilities for MQ-9 fleets in and near Europe, providing customer convenience and expanding opportunities for European aerospace suppliers.

The service center is a key part of General Atomics' European Regional Sustainment Network (ERSN). The ERSN leverages the European supply base and creates new repair capabilities that will reduce repair "turn-around-time" and the cost of MQ-9 support.

"Our sustainment services are flexible and reliable," said Linden P. Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. "With ERSN, we'll deliver better support while creating jobs through industry partners. We're listening to our customers and acting on their desire to establish sustainment capability in Europe."

"ERSN not only improves supply chain efficiency, but also enhances European sovereignty and security of supply," said Rudolf Meinhardt, managing director of GA Europe.

As of Oct. 16, GA-ASI customers will have batteries repaired regionally by MADES, located in Malaga, Spain. "MADES is very proud to become the first MQ-9 component repair center outside of the United States," said Jean Franco Montalvan, MADES Managing Director. "MADES has demonstrated the level of capability and performance that a company like GA-ASI requires from an international partner. It opens up new avenues of collaboration between the two companies that we trust will materialize in the coming years."

In addition, Belgium's SABCA was selected to provide depot maintenance services for electromechanical actuators used on MQ-9.

ERSN embodies GA's goal of pursuing industry partnerships with European companies, which has continued for more than a decade. GA-ASI engages with industry across Europe on projects for manufacturing, operations and maintenance, research and development, engineering services, and payload development. The new MQ-9B SkyGuardian® RPAS incorporates components and technologies from partners across Europe. Major subsystems produced in Europe include: GKN Aerospace's diagonal stabilizers produced in the United Kingdom and landing gear from The Netherlands; SATCOM-radomes from SABCA in Belgium; payload enclosure systems (such as the NATO Pod) from SENER Aeroespacial in Spain; radar and Electronic Surveillance Measure (ESM) systems from Leonardo in the UK; Aircraft Survivability and Electronic Warfare management systems from TERMA in Denmark; and sonobuoy dispenser systems from AEREA in Italy.

About AEREA

AEREA, located in Turate-Como Italy, is a privately owned aerospace company, which is specialized in design, manufacturing and MRO&U of advanced store carriage and release equipment for major aerospace international defence programs.

About MADES

MADES, located in Malaga, Spain, is a former subsidiary of Hughes Aircraft & Raytheon Company. MADES has been manufacturing electronics for a range of international weapon systems and platforms since 1990. In addition to providing mission critical built-to-print electronic systems for the defense sector in Europe and North America, MADES brings its high-reliability manufacturing expertise to various complex applications in aerospace, industrial, automotive and medical markets. The services offered include Industrialization, Electronics Manufacturing, Functional Test Development, Systems Integration, and Lifecycle Support.

About General Atomics Europe

General Atomics Europe GmbH (GA Europe) is a medium-sized diversified technology group, headquartered in Dresden, Germany, and an affiliate of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for more than 28 years. GA Europe supports GA-ASI's expansion in Europe since 2013 with logistic support, engineering and marketing services.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

SkyGuardian, SeaGuardian, Predator and Lynx are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

