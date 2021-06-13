SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0874 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’878 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’145 0.9%  Dollar 0.8977 0.3%  Öl 72.6 0.3% 

13.06.2021 18:32:00

G7 Leaders Unite Around Ambitious Global Conservation Agenda

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of seven of the 10 largest economies in the world united today in an ambitious agenda for the conservation of the planet, recognizing the critical role of nature in rebuilding the global economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Action by the G7 to protect or conserve 30% of the global ocean is a vehicle for nature-based solutions for climate"

In a joint statement, the heads of state from the G7 nations agreed to conserve or protect at least 30% each of the land and ocean on Earth by 2030 to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. The communique also included support for conserving the biologically rich waters of the Antarctic Southern Ocean, tackling marine plastic pollution, addressing unsustainable and illegal activities negatively impacting nature, and mobilizing sustained financing to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss. The G7 finance ministers pledged to approach these measures with a commitment to an "inclusive global recovery that builds back better and greener."

The G7 communique comes during a pivotal year for global conservation. In July, World Trade Organization members will meet to negotiate an agreement to end harmful fisheries subsidies; in August, the United Nations will open the third and final round of negotiations on a draft of its post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, which maps out conservation targets for the next decade; in September, the U.N. General Assembly will assess progress of the Leaders Pledge for Nature; in October, at the Convention on Biological Diversity, Parties to that international treaty are expected to agree on an ambitious new plan to safeguard life on Earth; later in October, the members of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources have the opportunity to deliver nearly 4 million square kilometers of ocean protection in Antarctica's Southern Ocean; and in November, the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change will meet to assess progress against the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Tom Dillon, head of environment for The Pew Charitable Trusts, issued the following statement:

"Nature underpins human health, well-being, and prosperity, all of which have suffered during the global pandemic. But we can recover, in part by putting biodiversity, climate, and the environment at the heart of COVID-19 recovery strategies and investments.

"By uniting in this effort, the G7 is investing in an environmentally progressive response to the current health, climate, and economic challenges—using our planet's natural capital as a means to help our communities, our economy, and nature emerge from this period, stronger than they were before.

"Action by the G7 to protect or conserve 30% of the global ocean is a vehicle for nature-based solutions for climate; where fisheries thrive, marine life has the space to rebound and recover, and we sustain the economic, cultural, and life-supporting benefits of a healthy marine environment. Robust and well-managed marine protections can deliver adaptation and resilience benefits, which are critical for people and nature to survive climate shocks and stresses such as drought, flooding, and sea-level rise.

"We're at a tipping point for our planet, where the actions of governments could influence the conservation of our planet for decades to come, and drive benefits for people and nature. The first stop is the World Trade Organization next month, where we could see the much-needed shift from pledges to action—to members delivering a meaningful and robust agreement to end harmful fisheries subsidies. If successful, this would be one of the single biggest actions to end overfishing in our ocean.

"For many of us involved in global conservation, we have learned several lessons since the Aichi Targets and Sustainable Development Goals were agreed upon a decade ago. Today we recognize the critical need to ensure that financial and technical resources are mobilized to deliver the targets that are agreed; that we work with all stewards of land and sea to deliver inclusive, equitable, and just conservation goals; and that our approach is informed by robust science that also focuses on the quality of protection.

"We also have the benefit of new mechanisms for protecting the planet. And, unlike in 2010, governments, multilateral development banks, market leaders, and coalitions are coming together to put financial resources into achieving global biodiversity targets for the next decade and beyond."

The Pew Charitable Trusts is driven by the power of knowledge to solve today's most challenging problems. Learn more at www.pewtrusts.org/30x30 

Laura Margison, +1.202.849.0272, lmargison@pewtrusts.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g7-leaders-unite-around-ambitious-global-conservation-agenda-301311305.html

SOURCE The Pew Charitable Trusts

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.06.21 Vontobel: Fussball-EM bietet Sponsoren grosses Ertragspotenzial
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 SMI nicht zu bremsen
11.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält / EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung am 10er-EMA
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood: ESG-Bewegung und Tesla-Chef tragen Schuld am Krypto-Crash
Rohstoffexperte: Bitcoin und Co. keine Alternative zu Gold, sondern zu Kupfer
Renault und Plug Power gründen Wasserstoff-Joint-Venture
Apple und Facebook im Visier: USA bereiten Schritte gegen Marktmacht von Digitalriesen vor
Geht der ARM-Deal durch? NVIDIA-CEO glaubt an baldige Übernahme
Atomstreit mit dem Iran: Experten uneinig über Auswirkungen einer Einigung auf den Ölpreis
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos: Ticket ins All für 28 Millionen Dollar versteigert
KW 23: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
US-Ökonom: Aus diesen fünf Phasen bildet sich eine Spekulationsblase

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit