G5 Releases New Match-3 City-Building Game Match Town Makeover

G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play combined match-3 and city-building game Match Town Makeover. It is now available in the Apple App Store in New Zealand with continued roll-out planned throughout the year.

"Match Town Makeover is the second out of four new games planned for launch this year and I’m happy to see we are keeping our timeline while delivering outstanding game quality. The combination of match-3 and town renovation makes this game unique in its genre. Each G5’s new match-3 launch is showing better performance than the previous one, and we are aiming to "up our game” once again with Match Town Makeover” said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment.

In Match Town Makeover players rebuild their childhood resort town into a custom-made paradise vacation destination, while advancing in hundreds of unique match-3 levels. The combination of building, renovation, and design brings a new experience to the match-3 genre. As with all newly-developed G5 games Match Town Makeover has the G5 Friends network built in, making it possible to play with your friends.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Jewels of Rome®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society® and Pirates & Pearls (tm).

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 6th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at www.g5e.se/corporate.

