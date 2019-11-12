G5 Launches New Cross-Channel Spend Optimizer That Improves Digital Advertising Performance Up To 25%

BEND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G5, the leader in real estate marketing optimization, is launching Cross-Channel Spend Optimizer that improves digital advertising performance up to 25% and reduces cost-per-click by as much as 15%. An integral part of G5 Smart Digital Advertising, Cross-Channel Spend Optimizer uses advanced multi-touch attribution (MTA) to predict best advertising outcomes and automatically allocate daily ad investments across the campaigns, networks and channels that are converting.

"This new technology helps us quickly answer the question, 'Where should I put my next dollar to maximize the effectiveness of my advertising strategy?,'" said Marcella Eppsteiner, vice president, marketing, Mission Rock. "Instead of guessing where our prospects are in the funnel or which advertising efforts they engaged with, G5 Smart Digital Advertising uses automation to invest our dollars in finding more of the renters who will convert, wherever they are online."

"Our customers expect every advertising dollar to drive maximum return. With Cross-Channel Spend Optimizer, we're launching a major advancement in optimizing advertising efficiency," said Martin Stein, chief analytics officer, G5. "This latest innovation leverages MTA as well as G5 Lead Insights to analyze one billion touchpoints every day to predict and modify the optimal budgets for each advertising network and campaign."

Benefits of G5 Cross-Channel Spend Optimizer:



Maximizes ad investments for clients by automatically allocating spend across the networks (Google, Microsoft and Facebook) and channels (search, display, remarketing, and social) producing the highest number of conversions.

Dramatically improves advertising performance by leveraging billions of local data points to continuously evaluate and optimize campaign performance.

Orchestrates the most efficient campaign spend at the right time in the right network and channel, powered by G5's customer journey models and advanced MTA.

"In this age of instant gratification, the best marketers understand that their prospects' expectations have changed and they need to deploy a strong data-driven strategy that's capable of flexing to reach the right prospects at the right time. With the quantity of data and complexity of the renters' journey, it's often difficult for a marketer to observe, calculate, and adjust campaign controls proactively across networks and channels in a meaningful way," said Bobbi Steward, director of product management, G5. "Cross-Channel Spend Optimizer predicts where a marketer should invest their very next ad dollar to maximize their return."

To learn more about G5 Smart Digital Advertising, including Cross-Channel Spend Optimizer, visit the blog or come by Booth #349 at NMHC OPTECH, November 12-13.

About G5

As the leader in real estate marketing optimization, G5 is a predictive marketing SaaS company that uses AI and other emerging technologies to help marketers amplify their impact. Through its Intelligent Marketing Cloud, G5 delivers unrivaled performance and scalability through predictive analytics, 1:1 customer journeys, hyper-personalized customer experiences, and continuous spend optimization.

Founded in 2005, G5 has more than 8,000 properties and two million units under management throughout the U.S. and Canada. G5 was named one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies by Inc. magazine and one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte. Google selected G5 as a Premier Partner in 2016, the first in the real estate industry, and recently awarded G5 a next-level Premier Google Partnership.

The Bend, Oregon-based company is backed by private equity investor PeakEquity Partners. For more information, visit getg5.com.

