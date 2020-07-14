G2S2 Capital Inc. Files Early Warning Report for Investment in TerraVest Industries Inc.

HALIFAX, NS, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces that it has disposed of an aggregate of 79,474 common shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. ("TerraVest"), such that G2S2 no longer holds over 10% of TerraVest's outstanding common shares. G2S2 has filed an early warning report today pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Specifically, on July 14, 2020, G2S2 disposed of 79,474 common shares of TerraVest, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $15.25.

Prior to the disposition, G2S2 owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 1,903,162 common shares of TerraVest representing 10.15% of the outstanding common shares.

Immediately after the disposition, G2S2 owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 1,823,688 common shares of TerraVest, representing 9.73% of the outstanding common shares.

The shares were disposed of for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, acquire additional common shares or dispose of some or all of their current or additional common shares in the normal course of their investment activities.

G2S2 has filed an early warning report relating to this press release on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under TerraVest's issuer profile.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled by George & Simé Armoyan.

SOURCE G2S2 Capital Inc.