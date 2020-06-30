Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 16:46:00

G2S2 Capital Inc. Files Early Warning Report for Investment in Terravest Industries Inc.

HALIFAX, NS, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces that it, along with Clarke Inc. Master Trust ("Clarke MT"), a trust which it is deemed to be a joint actor pursuant to applicable securities legislation, have disposed of an aggregate of 694,302 common shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. ("TerraVest"), decreasing G2S2's holdings to 2,203,762 common shares representing 11.76% of TerraVest's outstanding common shares. G2S2 has filed an early warning report today pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Specifically, on June 29, 2020, G2S2 and Clarke MT disposed of 200,000 and 494,302 common shares of TerraVest, respectively, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $15.65 (the "Dispositions").

Prior to the Dispositions, G2S2, together with Clarke MT, a deemed joint actor pursuant to applicable securities legislation, owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 2,898,064 common shares of TerraVest representing 15.47% of the outstanding common shares.

Immediately after the Dispositions, G2S2 owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 2,203,762 common shares of TerraVest, representing 11.76% of the outstanding common shares. Clarke MT no longer owns or exercises control over any TerraVest common shares.

The Dispositions were undertaken for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, acquire additional common shares or dispose of some or all of their current or additional common shares in the normal course of their investment activities.

G2S2 expressly disclaims ownership of, and control or direction over, any TerraVest shares previously owned by Clarke MT.

G2S2 has filed an early warning report relating to this press release on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under TerraVest's issuer profile.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled
by George & Simé Armoyan.

SOURCE G2S2 Capital Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’520.00
1.88 %
Swisscom 497.30
0.48 %
ABB 21.22
0.33 %
Swiss Re 72.72
0.30 %
Swiss Life Hldg 348.70
0.26 %
Alcon 54.16
-0.62 %
Roche Hldg G 327.55
-1.18 %
Sika 181.20
-1.20 %
Adecco Group 44.10
-1.30 %
Novartis 82.00
-1.64 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:46
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:40
Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
14:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:49
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie mit erneuter Kursverdopplung: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen
Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Dow Jones etwas tiefer -- Gewinne in Asien
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX unentschlossen -- Dow Jones etwas tiefer -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex begibt sich auf Richtungssuche. Der US-Leitindex verbucht leichte Abgaben. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB