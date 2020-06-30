G2S2 Capital Inc. Files Early Warning Report for Investment in Terravest Industries Inc.

HALIFAX, NS, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces that it, along with Clarke Inc. Master Trust ("Clarke MT"), a trust which it is deemed to be a joint actor pursuant to applicable securities legislation, have disposed of an aggregate of 694,302 common shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. ("TerraVest"), decreasing G2S2's holdings to 2,203,762 common shares representing 11.76% of TerraVest's outstanding common shares. G2S2 has filed an early warning report today pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Specifically, on June 29, 2020, G2S2 and Clarke MT disposed of 200,000 and 494,302 common shares of TerraVest, respectively, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $15.65 (the "Dispositions").

Prior to the Dispositions, G2S2, together with Clarke MT, a deemed joint actor pursuant to applicable securities legislation, owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 2,898,064 common shares of TerraVest representing 15.47% of the outstanding common shares.

Immediately after the Dispositions, G2S2 owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 2,203,762 common shares of TerraVest, representing 11.76% of the outstanding common shares. Clarke MT no longer owns or exercises control over any TerraVest common shares.

The Dispositions were undertaken for investment purposes. G2S2 may, from time to time, acquire additional common shares or dispose of some or all of their current or additional common shares in the normal course of their investment activities.

G2S2 expressly disclaims ownership of, and control or direction over, any TerraVest shares previously owned by Clarke MT.

G2S2 has filed an early warning report relating to this press release on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under TerraVest's issuer profile.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled

by George & Simé Armoyan.

