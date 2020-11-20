SMI 10’491 -0.7%  SPI 13’003 -0.7%  Dow 29’483 0.2%  DAX 13’086 -0.9%  Euro 1.0814 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’452 -0.9%  Gold 1’867 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’319 0.5%  Dollar 0.9111 0.0%  Öl 44.2 0.1% 
20.11.2020 01:00:00

G20 Leader's Summit Publication - Measuring the G20's Compliance to Promises Made

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ --

G20 Saudi Arabia, The Riyadh Summit

  • G20 leaders gather virtually for their Riyadh Summit
  • Saudi Arabia as host has prioritised empowering people, safeguarding the planet and shaping new frontiers
  • The latest summit briefing book, G20 Saudi Arabia: The Riyadh Summit, features high-profile voices on the world's most pressing challenges

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt global activity, this year's G20 summit, taking place on 21–22 November, will be hosted virtually by Saudi Arabia.

The pandemic is a key talking point in this year's edition of the summit briefing book, G20 Saudi Arabia: The Riyadh Summit, which features prominent voices from government, the business world and civil society. In exclusives, Argentinian president Alberto Fernández considers a new international architecture; Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro calls for cooperation in these exceptional times; and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, explores how we can build back better after COVID-19.

The publication focuses on the core agenda issues identified by Saudi Arabia in its year as host: empowering people, safeguarding the planet and shaping new frontiers.

Throughout the title, Saudi ministers offer thought-leadership on sector-specific issues. Tawfig Al Rabiah, minister of health, spotlights how the Saudi presidency is accelerating progress in health care, from R&D to digital solutions, while Mohammed A Al-Jadaan, minister of finance, calls for a results-oriented pandemic response. Minister of commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi explores how the Saudi presidency is seeking to reinstil trust in the multilateral trading system, and Ahmed Al-Khateeb, minister of tourism, looks at the impact of COVID-19 on tourism – and offers solutions to getting the sector back on its feet.

There are further contributions from Dr Hamad Mohammed Al-Sheikh, minister of education, Abdulrahman AlFadley, minister of environment, water and agriculture, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, minister of energy, and Abdullah A Alswaha, minister of communications and information technology.

The prestigious line-up of authors also includes voices from the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank Group, the World Health Organization, the OECD, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, UN Women, UNESCO, OPEC and INTERPOL.

G20 Saudi Arabia: The Riyadh Summit is the latest in an auspicious series of official publications of The Global Governance Project and the G20 Research Group. These renowned publications help global stakeholders better understand the challenges we all face in meeting the demands of the world, today.

View G20 Saudi Arabia: The Riyadh Summit online at https://bit.ly/g20saudi

Twitter: @GloGovProj    

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g20-leaders-summit-publication--measuring-the-g20s-compliance-to-promises-made-301177433.html

SOURCE Global Governance Project

