G20 Compliance on the World's Biggest Challenges Outlined in G20 Osaka Leaders Briefing Book by The Global Governance Project

G20 leaders to receive a summit copy of G20 Japan : The Osaka Summit , produced and distributed by the Global Governance Project

G20 : The Osaka Summit The publication outlines action and compliance of G20 countries on key global issues, and features the views of more than 60 leaders, politicians and academics

As the leaders of the G20 nations gather in Osaka ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit, the latest in a series of summit briefing books has been released. Briefing books that are based on evidence based, academically led content and outline the G20's core progress on global issues, including economic growth, gender equality, infrastructure development, UHC and, climate adaptation and mitigation and clean energy.

G20 Japan: The Osaka Summit (www.bit.ly/G20Japan), published for the 14th G20 Leader's Summit taking place in Osaka on 28 and 29 June, is produced through a partnership between the G20 Research Group based in the University of Toronto and UK publishing company GT Media Group. Together they form The Global Governance Project.

The publication features editorial contributions from world leaders such as host Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan and Mauricio Macri the President of Argentina, previous host of the G20 presidency in 2018.

Authors include: Yuriko Koike, the Governor Of Tokyo; Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization; Randal K. Quarles, Vice Chair For Supervision, US Federal Reserve; Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency; Joyce Msuya, Acting Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme; and Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director, UNICEF.

The publication outlines the commitments and compliance of the G20 nations on key global issues, such as financial regulation, on which compliance averaged 80%, and climate change, which averaged 69%.

Under Japan's G20 presidency, this year's leader's meeting will prioritise three key themes: global trade, the realisation of Society 5.0 and the global impact of ageing populations on economies and social policy.

G20 Japan: The Osaka Summit provides progressive dialogue around these themes, as well as commentary on such topics as the future of employment in next 100 years; effective funding solutions for essential infrastructure; and Universal Health Coverage.

