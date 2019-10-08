08.10.2019 21:12:00

G2 Ranks StarfishETL's Powerful iPaaS Solution Among Top Performers for 2nd Year in a Row

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StarfishETL, a powerful iPaaS (integration platform as a service) solution, ranked among top performers in several categories in the G2 Fall 2019 Report. G2 is a popular software review website hosting nearly a million reviews from verified software buyers to help businesses make educated purchasing decisions. The Fall 2019 Report highlighted StarfishETL in the following categories:

  • Among Top 5 for Best Support in both On-Premise Integration & Cloud Migration
  • Among Top 5 for Easiest to do Business With in both On-premise Integration & Cloud Migration
  • High Performer for Cloud Migration, On-Premise Data Integration, & ETL Tools
  • Among Top 3 for Usability

Rankings for each category were determined based on the product's overall Relationship Score on G2. Factors affecting this Relationship Score include ease of doing business, how likely a reviewer is to recommend the product, the quality of support, and other criteria determined by G2.

StarfishETL was positioned within the top 5 solutions in its category for support and ease of doing business with for both on-premise integration and Cloud migration, but perhaps the most notable accolade was StarfishETL's #3 spot for usability, where the solution ranked third only to AWS and MS SQL – two of the largest competitors in the market.

"We could not be more pleased with these standings," says StarfishETL VP of Channel Sales, Tricia Cate. "In the past few years particularly, we've worked hard to build the configurability and support of the StarfishETL solution to make its robust features even more useful for our customers. These rankings are meaningful because they come directly from those customers, and that's telling us that we're on the right path."

To read more about how customers are using StarfishETL, visit the G2 page at https://www.g2.com/products/starfishetl/reviews. Visit www.starfishetl.com for a complete list of integration and migration capabilities.

About StarfishETL 

StarfishETL is a feature-rich data migration and integration platform for cloud-to-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployed solutions. The platform has been recognized by various consumer review sites for its excellent user experience and high performance. The scalable platform supports migrations ranging from small to enterprise-sized businesses and is backed by partners across the world. To learn more about StarfishETL, please visit the website at www.starfishetl.com.

Press Contact:

Danine Pontarelli
847-655-3415
danine.pontarelli@starfishetl.com 
www.starfishetl.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g2-ranks-starfishetls-powerful-ipaas-solution-among-top-performers-for-2nd-year-in-a-row-300934140.html

SOURCE StarfishETL

