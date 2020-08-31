31.08.2020 00:00:00

G-ray Switzerland announces new CEO, closes successful funding round

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G-ray Switzerland, the medical imaging and industrial diagnosis start-up founded in 2014, has announced the appointment of Luis Pallares as Chief Executive Officer, as the company embarks on an accelerated growth drive and completes a successful funding round.

Mr Pallares is focused on leading the transformation of G-ray's business development efforts following the company's development of a disruptive and patented state of the art technology to bring safer, cheaper and better vision into imaging for medical and industrial diagnosis.

Mr Pallares joins G-ray with a wealth of entrepreneurial and start-up experience, having founded Spain's first streaming service, Addhoc Streaming, Spanish-speaking health related content site Vivir Mejor, and Spain's leading digital strategy firm, Nennisiwok.

Most recently Mr Pallares' deep experience in technology development, artificial intelligence and digital advertising led him found Plyzer Technologies, a global leader of price comparison technology matched with business analytics and intelligence based on artificial intelligence.

The appointment coincides with the news that G-ray has also raised a further CHF 2.6 millions, enabling it close out its successful Series A funding round at CHF 28 million.

Luis Pallares, Chief Executive Officer of G-ray, said: "G-ray has already proven to be a positive disruptive force within the technology industry and I relish the opportunity to help deliver tangible progress by bringing improvements in imaging into medical and industrial diagnosis."

Mr Yves Claude Aubert, Chairman of G-ray Switzerland, said: "Our technology has already started to disrupt the multi-billion particle detection imaging markets, based on our proprietary and transformative unique detector architecture. As artificial intelligence impacts the traditional X ray detector market, Luis is the perfect choice to lead G-ray forward into a new phase of growth and to capture these opportunities.

About G-ray Switzerland

Founded in 2014 in Neuchâtel, G-ray Switzerland SA has filed a number of revolutionary patents in the fields of radiographic imaging and new semiconductor assembly techniques. The rapidly expanding company has developed core skills in monolithic detectors with integrated high-resolution CMOS circuits. These innovations cover a wide range of sectors, including automotive, aerospace and medicine. www.g-ray.ch

 

 

SOURCE G-ray

