09.12.2025 14:03:47
G-III Apparel Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Jump 11% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming annual net sales outlook.
The company said the updated guidance reflects the strength of its third-quarter earnings outperformance, along with a disciplined view of the current consumer landscape and the expected effects of tariffs on its top and bottom lines.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.72 to $2.82 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share on net sales of about $2.98 billion.
Previously, the company the company expected earnings in the range of $2.53 to $2.73 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share on net sales of about $3.02 billion.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.70 per share on revenues of $3.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Based on current tariff rates, the Company anticipates the gross impact of tariffs will now be approximately $135 million, partially offset through vendor participation, strategic sourcing shifts, and targeted price increases. The remaining unmitigated impact, reflected in fiscal 2026 guidance, is now estimated at $65 million.
"Looking ahead, we are raising our fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to reflect our third quarter outperformance tempered by the uncertainties around the consumer environment and tariff-related margin pressures," said Morris Goldfarb, G-III's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
G-III also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new quarterly dividend program to evolve its strategic use of capital. The Board of Directors declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on December 29, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of December 15, 2025. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
