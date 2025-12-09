Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Plus500 Depot

G-III Apparel Group LtdShs Aktie 932276 / US36237H1014

09.12.2025 14:03:47

G-III Apparel Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Jump 11% - Update

G-III Apparel Group LtdShs
25.75 CHF 6.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming annual net sales outlook.

The company said the updated guidance reflects the strength of its third-quarter earnings outperformance, along with a disciplined view of the current consumer landscape and the expected effects of tariffs on its top and bottom lines.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.72 to $2.82 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share on net sales of about $2.98 billion.

Previously, the company the company expected earnings in the range of $2.53 to $2.73 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share on net sales of about $3.02 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.70 per share on revenues of $3.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Based on current tariff rates, the Company anticipates the gross impact of tariffs will now be approximately $135 million, partially offset through vendor participation, strategic sourcing shifts, and targeted price increases. The remaining unmitigated impact, reflected in fiscal 2026 guidance, is now estimated at $65 million.

"Looking ahead, we are raising our fiscal 2026 earnings guidance to reflect our third quarter outperformance tempered by the uncertainties around the consumer environment and tariff-related margin pressures," said Morris Goldfarb, G-III's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

G-III also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new quarterly dividend program to evolve its strategic use of capital. The Board of Directors declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on December 29, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of December 15, 2025. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

