SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’255 -0.4%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’905 0.0%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.7 -1.7% 
23.10.2020 19:15:00

G.I. Sportz Inc. Announces Key Milestone in Restructuring Process

Receivership order establishes clear path for sale of business to Kore Outdoor

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - G.I. Sportz Inc., a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality paintball products, today announced details of its restructuring plan designed to strengthen the company and ensure uninterrupted service to its customers worldwide.

G.I. Sportz Inc. (CNW Group/G.I. Sportz Inc.)

On October 15, 2020 G.I. Sportz Inc. and its US affiliates (the "Companies"), were placed into receivership.  The Receivership Order appoints KSV Restructuring Inc. as receiver (the "Receiver") of the Companies' property, assets and undertaking.

The main purpose of the receivership proceedings is to complete a sale of the business (the "Transaction") to Kore Outdoor Inc., an entity that will be owned by the Companies' majority shareholder, Fulcrum Capital Partners ("Fulcrum"), and shareholders that include members of the management team and Richmond Italia. The Companies' existing management team will continue to guide the Companies' operations during the receivership proceedings and will lead the business upon completion of the Transaction.  Motions to approve the Transaction are scheduled and, subject to approvals, the Transaction is expected to close on or before November 30, 2020.      

Fulcrum's support of the process and its willingness to invest in the business reflects its strong belief in the Companies' long-term prospects.  The Transaction provides great opportunities for the business that will allow it to focus on growth, be better capitalized and continue to operate on a going-concern basis in the long term. 

Greg Collings, Chairman of G.I. Sportz and a partner of Fulcrum, stated, "we are committed to continuing to serve our customers and the paintball community around the world, and this transaction is an important step to enable us to maintain our leadership. Our team has made great strides in recent months to restructure the business during the unprecedented challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.  We look forward to working closely with the exceptional management team to grow the business."

Billy Ceranski, President of G.I. Sportz, added, "this restructuring puts us in the ideal position not only to serve our customers at the highest level, but also to strengthen our company in this ever-changing environment.  We will continue to support our brands and the market for years to come. The Companies are continuing to operate in the normal course during the receivership proceedings. There will be no interruptions to G.I. Sportz's ability to deliver goods and services to the paintball market."

About G.I. Sportz Inc.

The Companies manufacture and distribute paintballs, markers and related accessories.  The Companies serve a global customer base of paintball fields and stores.  G.I. Sportz Inc. is recognized as a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality paintball products which are marketed to individuals at all levels of play, from entry level to competitive play market segments.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gi-sportz-inc-announces-key-milestone-in-restructuring-process-301158952.html

SOURCE G.I. Sportz Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
13:00
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
11:08
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
11:03
SMI leicht stabilisiert
06:01
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
ABB mit Umsatzrückgang bei massiv höherem Reingewinn - ABB-Aktie im Minus
Corona-Impfstoff hat laut Goldman Sachs grössere Bedeutung für den Aktienmarkt als die US-Wahl
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche bündelt Kräfte mit Atea Pharmaceuticals im Kampf gegen COVID-19
Wirecard-Aktie im Plus: Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft Nordamerikageschäft an Syncapay - 300 Millionen erlöst?
Dow Jones wagt sich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
US-Arzneimittelbehörde lässt Remdesivir gegen COVID-19 zu - Gilead-Aktie schiesst nach oben
Meyer Burger und CSEM setzen Zusammenarbeit bei Solarzellen fort - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer
AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Toter bei Corona-Impfstoff-Studie von AstraZeneca in Brasilien
SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit