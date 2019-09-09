09.09.2019 20:30:00

G FUEL And Award-Winning Artist Mike Perry Announce New Limited-Edition HYPE SAUCE Flavor

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, today announced the launch of its new limited-edition raspberry lemonade flavor: HYPE SAUCE.

G FUEL's new limited-edition raspberry lemonade flavor, HYPE SAUCE, will be available for sale at gfuel.com beginning September 12, 2019. HYPE SAUCE comes in tubs of 40 servings and limited-edition collector’s boxes, which include one HYPE SAUCE tub and one HYPE SAUCE shaker cup.

G FUEL teamed up with Emmy-winning, Brooklyn-based artist Mike Perry who channeled his artistic vision and psychedelic illustration talents into HYPE SAUCE's mind-bending packaging.

"With a name like HYPE SAUCE, we knew we had to partner with a transcendent artist like Mike Perry to design our packaging, and of course, get you hyped," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "I wanted G FUEL's 35th flavor and its packaging to reflect the heart of our brand: fun, vibrancy, creativity, and energy. HYPE SAUCE embodies all of those characteristics while providing the increased energy, focus, and reaction time that gamers and quite frankly, all of us, could use more of in our busy lives."

To celebrate the collaboration, global creative studio HYPEMAKER is hosting a free pop-up party on September 12th at Hotel 50 Bowery in Manhattan, New York from 7 - 10 PM. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste and buy HYPE SAUCE, get free merch, eat delicious snacks, and compete in a Super Smash Bros. tournament for a chance to win an exclusive pair of black Nike Air Presto Off-White sneakers.

Special party guests include multi-platinum artist T-Pain, YouTuber and #DramaAlert creator Keemstar, FaZe Clan member and professional Fortnite player Nate Hill, Faze Clan member and Call of Duty professional Doug "Censor" Martin, and FaZe Clan owner and founder, FaZe Temperrr. You must RSVP at gfuel.splashthat.com to attend this once-in-a-lifetime party.

ABOUT G FUEL
G FUEL Energy Formula – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – was first developed in 2012 and quickly grew into an online sensation among the esports community. Today, G FUEL is the energy drink of choice of the best esports players in the world, including some with their own custom G FUEL flavors, and is shipped to over 125 countries around the world.

All of the mouth-watering flavors in G FUEL's powdered version are sugar-free, have only 25 calories per serving, and are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. The ready-to-drink version is sugar-free with zero calories and features a proprietary combination of whole-food caffeine from unroasted coffee beans with the amino acid L-Tyrosine – a unique pairing that sets G FUEL's ready-to-drink product apart from all others. So, whether it's for business or pleasure, for work or play, or just life in general, we've got the energy, focus, hydration, and endurance to keep you going – without the crash. #FuelYourLife

For more information, visit gfuel.com.

Press Contact:
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
jack@gfuel.com

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-and-award-winning-artist-mike-perry-announce-new-limited-edition-hype-sauce-flavor-300914310.html

SOURCE G FUEL

Nachrichten

