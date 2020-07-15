15.07.2020 15:30:00

G-Core Labs Launched Meet, a Universal Video Call Service for Businesses With Free Tariffs

LUXEMBOURG, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Core Labs, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, launched Meet, a universal video call service for businesses based on WebRTC technology. The solution can be easily integrated into the customer's infrastructure and allows to organize video calls with clients without installing separate applications through any browsers and devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Meet also provides everyone with an opportunity to hold free and unlimited video conferences and webinars that can be launched in a few clicks.

The service is available via the link https://meet.gcorelabs.com.

The solution is suitable for any business that uses video calls for sales or support, as well as a tool for office video meetings. Meet will be useful for online retailers, banks and insurance companies, real estate agencies, tour operators, auto dealers, and small and medium-sized businesses of various profiles, allowing to consult clients one-on-one. For a call center operator or manager, it's enough to send the created link to a client – and he'll be able to start a video call in one click from any device.

"We position Meet as a universal tool for organizing video calls and consultations, which can be easily integrated into any customer's business infrastructure, whether it is a website or a mobile app, and allows to significantly improve the customer experience and increase sales," comments Alexey Petrovskikh, head of media platforms at G-Core Labs. "The solution is a kind of construction kit that allows you to configure the video call service to satisfy specific needs of a particular business. Meet can be provided as an SaaS service or installed on the client's servers, if required by a security department."

In addition, Meet provides the opportunity to quickly organize completely free and unlimited video calls and meetings for 15 participants, as well as webinars for 100 viewers. Video calls and meetings can be created in the format of private meeting rooms secured with PIN code. Meet also has functions of sharing a screen in high resolution and interacting with participants via chat. You don't need to register to participate in a video call.

A range of the largest retailers, telecom operators, and online education platforms in Europe, Russia, and the CIS have already become users of Meet.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-core-labs-launched-meet-a-universal-video-call-service-for-businesses-with-free-tariffs-301091638.html

SOURCE G-Core Labs

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 207.40
5.65 %
Lonza Grp 561.00
4.28 %
Alcon 55.20
4.11 %
Adecco Group 47.09
3.36 %
LafargeHolcim 44.15
2.58 %
Swiss Re 76.18
0.66 %
Geberit 488.80
0.66 %
Givaudan 3’712.00
0.65 %
Zurich Insur Gr 347.10
0.52 %
Swisscom 495.30
-1.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:06
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:28
Vontobel: Coupons im «Doppelpack»
09:21
SMI vor Ausbruch nach oben
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
NEL ASA-Aktie aktuell: NEL ASA legt zu
Nachfragebedingt: Bitcoin-Preis könnte 100'000 US Dollar erreichen
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
Deswegen legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas zu
Clariant-Aktie in Rot: Clariant legt Kartellfall in EU mit Millionen-Busse bei
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI & Co. gehen mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Verdacht auf Insiderhandel bei Wirecard: Bafin hat Staatsanwaltschaft informiert - Wirecard-Aktie gibt nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street startet fester -- SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der US-amerikanische Dow Jones notiert zum Börsenstart fester. Die heimischen Märkte zeigen sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert im Plus. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB