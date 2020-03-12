FYZICAL Ranked No. 377 on Forbes' List of Best Startup Employers in 2020

SARASOTA, Fla., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 400 centers spanning 45 states, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States. Through a holistic, whole-body approach, FYZICAL not only helps clients to recover from injuries and surgeries but also takes rehabilitation a step further to help clients achieve optimal wellness and regain their love of life — and even learn new skills. From employees to franchisees, every member of the FYZICAL team radiates excitement and enthusiasm for the future. That's because the brand's franchise model is creating amazing new career pathways in an industry dominated by hospitals and corporations. Most recently, this innovative approach to physical therapy has led FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center to be featured on Forbes' list of "America's Best Startup Employers 2020 , earning the top ranking among physical therapy brands and number 377 overall.

This prestigious ranking is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 10, 2020, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

"On the heels of Entrepreneur Magazine's recognition of FYZICAL as the number-one franchise brand for physical therapy in their Franchise 500 Ranking, as well as our ranking on the Franchise Times Top 200+, Franchise Times' Fast & Furious List, and Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises, we are grateful to be recognized among some of the best employers across every industry," said CEO Brian Belmont. "We strive to provide an appealing place to work, a special culture and an enjoyable environment for our franchisees and employees."

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center's recognition as one of the top startup employers in the nation is a significant achievement. Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points via a social listening campaign and extensive desk research in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the first step of a gradual approach, organic growth and size were considered to narrow down an initial list from more than 10,000 companies to 2,500 companies that qualified for further in-depth analysis. The detailed evaluation of 2,500 employers was based on three different criteria:

1) Reputation as an employer (measured via KPIs [Key Performance Indicators] of the social listening campaign in blogs, news and social media.)

2) Employee satisfaction (measured via KPIs using data for average relative tenure and employee reviews.)

3) Growth (measured via KPIs using data for headcount, traffic and job openings.)

The majority of FYZICAL locations are converted independent physical-therapy private-practice owners who were looking to optimize their business efficiencies, drive lasting growth and better position themselves for the future. While FYZICAL is a national franchise, the corporate team celebrates independent, local operators and understands the importance of maintaining local community relationships.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center is increasingly becoming a household name in the physical therapy category. Each FYZICAL center offers a wide variety of services and is equipped to address a range of diagnoses and concerns, including dizziness, balance and neurologic issues and pelvic health. With its balance centers, franchisees are able to provide technologies originally developed by NASA that helps patients achieve maximal wellbeing, all while providing a profitable business model that positions FYZICAL as the most recognizable, go-to authority on the treatment of vestibular issues.

"People come to us for all reasons, and we are making a difference, no matter if we are helping someone recover from an injury or increasing someone's quality of life who has lived with a physical ailment for years," Belmont said. "As we look to expand our franchise presence by converting existing physical therapy practices into our national footprint, there couldn't be a better time to join our happy FYZICAL family."

About FYZICAL

FYZICAL is the fastest-growing physical therapy franchise in the United States and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. With more than 400 centers in 45 states, FYZICAL's revolutionary business model is designed to optimize profitability and growth, and the company offers comprehensive patient care through unique balance protocols and healthy lifestyle products and services. FYZICAL is a champion of patient choice and direct access, and a leader in the future of health, wellness and preventative care. For more information on joining the FYZICAL family, visit FYZICALFranchise.com.

