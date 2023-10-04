Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'754 -0.1%  SPI 14'085 -0.2%  Dow 33'000 0.0%  DAX 15'100 0.1%  Euro 0.9631 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'100 0.1%  Gold 1'820 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'247 0.0%  Dollar 0.9169 -0.5%  Öl 86.7 -4.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882On113454047Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343
Top News
Ehemaliger PayPal-CEO: CBDCs oder Stablecoins werden das US-Finanzsystem neu definieren
Aus diesen Gründen kann die Performance vieler Öl-Aktien nicht mit den steigenden Ölpreisen mithalten
Welche Krypto-Lösungen bietet die SEBA Bank
Hohe Cash-Reserven: Diese Titel empfiehlt Goldman Sachs angesichts der schwachen US-Konjunktur
Aufschläge in New York: mittags Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

04.10.2023 19:10:25

Fxmarketplus Marks 5 Years of Outstanding Financial Excellence: A Milestone Celebration

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five years ago, we embarked on a journey to revolutionize the financial landscape at Fxmarketplus, driven by the vision to empower every investor with the tools and knowledge needed for financial success. Today, as we mark this significant milestone, we proudly reflect on our remarkable achievements that parallel those of industry-leading platforms like Pantera Capital.

Pioneering Innovative Solutions: Just like Pantera Capital, we've been at the forefront of innovation, bringing cutting-edge solutions to the trading community. Our state-of-the-art trading platform and advanced analytics have redefined the standards for trading efficiency and profitability.

Global Reach and Impact: Over the past 5 years, we've expanded our footprint globally, establishing a strong presence across key financial markets. Our reach mirrors the international influence achieved, solidifying our position as a trusted global partner in the finance industry.

Empowering Through Education: Mirroring Pantera Capital's commitment to education, we've tirelessly educated and empowered thousands of traders with comprehensive market insights, educational resources, and expert guidance. Our dedication to knowledge sharing sets us apart and fuels the growth of our ever-expanding community.

Consistent ROI and Performance: A successful track record, our platform has consistently delivered remarkable returns on investment, earning the trust and loyalty of our investors. We're dedicated to maintaining this high standard of performance as we move forward into the next five years.

Building Strong Partnerships: Our strategic partnerships and collaborations echo the collaborative spirit seen at Pantera Capital. By joining forces with industry leaders, we've fostered a vibrant ecosystem that accelerates growth and fosters mutual success.

As we celebrate this 5-year milestone, we express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you - our investors, traders, and partners. Your unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our success, and we're excited to continue this incredible journey together.

Here's to another five years of unprecedented growth, innovation, and prosperity at Fxmarketplus!

With gratitude and determination.

Contact us:

Phone: +1(502) 509-3272

Email: press@fxmarketplus.com, enquiries@fxmarketplus.com, info@fxmarketplus.com

Website: www.fxmarketplus.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6115bc29-d280-459c-bf8c-9cf041ff960f


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

10:47 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:22 Heute Sandoz-Spin-off im Fokus
09:42 Julius Bär: 14.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
09:24 Marktüberblick: Zalando weiter unter Druck
09:23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
08:00 Sandoz Spin-Off ging über die Bühne
07:00 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
29.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Siemens Energy, SolarEdge, Vestas Wind Systems
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'187.59 19.19 SSFMFU
Short 11'426.93 13.43 3YSSMU
Short 11'815.33 8.96 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 10'753.87 04.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'303.83 19.54 A9SSMU
Long 10'064.06 13.87 COSSMU
Long 9'626.80 8.81 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag ohne grosse Veränderung
Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wurde in die Selbständigkeit entlassen: Sandoz-Aktie schliesst am ersten Handelstag über dem Eröffnungskurs
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meyer Burger-Investment eingefahren
Novartis-Aktie wegen Sandoz-Abspaltung tiefer: Novartis bestätigt eigene Ziele
Anleihen & Dollarstärke im Blick: SMI geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Bärenmodus
Anstieg der US-Zinsen belastet: SMI beendet volatile Sitzung minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen verlustreich
Partners Group-Aktie fällt zeitweise unter 1'000 CHF: Partners Group entlässt offenbar über 100 Leute
Dufry-Aktie mit Abgaben: Dufry plant Umbenennung in Avolta

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit