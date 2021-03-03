SMI 10’817 1.0%  SPI 13’481 0.9%  Dow 31’392 -0.5%  DAX 14’040 0.2%  Euro 1.1057 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’708 0.0%  Gold 1’738 0.8%  Bitcoin 43’735 -3.7%  Dollar 0.9148 0.1%  Öl 62.5 -1.2% 

03.03.2021 01:25:00

FWD Group completes investment in BRI Life Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Group ("FWD") today announced that it has completed its investment in a significant minority stake in PT Asuransi BRI Life ("BRI Life"), the life insurance arm of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk ("BRI"). As part of this investment, BRI Life has entered into a long-term life insurance distribution agreement with BRI.

This investment and strategic partnership will allow FWD to work closely with BRI Life to deliver unique customer experiences and product propositions to even more local customers in a highly underpenetrated, rapidly growing market. BRI Life will be able to leverage FWD's digital infrastructure and customer-led approach to offer innovative, easy-to-understand and relevant products to customers, helping to boost wider financial inclusion in Indonesia.

Existing BRI Life customers' policies will not be affected by the transaction and customers will continue to receive their protection, benefits and services in accordance with the existing terms of their policies. BRI Life's brand and name will remain unchanged.

Established in 1895, BRI is the largest bank in Indonesia by total assets, loans, deposits and net profit. It is the national champion in micro and consumer banking with an extensive distribution network covering every corner of the Nusantara archipelago. As of December 2020, it has more than 120 million customers.

Huynh Thanh Phong, FWD Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "This strategic investment is a clear signal of our confidence in, and commitment to, the Indonesian market where we see huge growth potential as one of Asia's fastest-growing economies. We look forward to partnering with both BRI and BRI Life to deliver unique products and customer experiences that will change the way people feel about insurance in Indonesia."

Huynh Thanh Phong, FWD Group Chief Executive Officer

About FWD Group

FWD Group spans 10 markets in Asia including Hong Kong SAR & Macau SAR, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia and Cambodia, offering life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits, Shariah and family takaful products across a number of its markets.

FWD is focused on creating fresh customer experiences and making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD aims to become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about insurance.

Established in Asia in 2013 with a trailblazer mentality, FWD is the primary insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group.

For more information please visit www.fwd.com

Media Enquiries:

Brunswick Group for FWD 
fwd@brunswickgroup.com

FWD insurance logo (PRNewsfoto/FWD Group)

SOURCE FWD Group

