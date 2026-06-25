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25.06.2026 17:08:55

Futurewave Acquisition Prices $75 Mln IPO

(RTTNews) - Futurewave Acquisition Corp. (FWACU) Thursday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7.5 million units at $10.00 per unit, raising $75 million in gross proceeds.

The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 25 under the ticker symbol FWACU. The offering is expected to close on June 26, subject to customary closing conditions.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant and one right. Each warrant is exercisable for one ordinary share at $11.50 per share, while each right entitles the holder to receive one-fourth of one ordinary share upon the completion of the company's initial business combination.

Futurewave Acquisition, a Cayman Islands-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.125 million additional units to cover over-allotments.

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Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’769.22 19.34 SEBBCU
Short 15’069.20 13.71 SD2BJU
Short 15’659.53 8.71 S84B7U
SMI-Kurs: 14’235.12 25.06.2026 17:07:40
Long 13’600.99 19.61 SGBNXU
Long 13’292.60 13.77 SJBMDU
Long 12’735.65 8.94 BSU9TU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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