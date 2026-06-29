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29.06.2026 14:17:14

Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Continuing tensions between the U.S. might be influencing the investor sentiments on Monday. However, futures are pointing to a moderately positive open.

In the Asian trading hours, oil prices traded higher, recovering from four-month lows. Brent crude futures for September delivery were up 0.8 percent at $73.19 a barrel.

Gold prices fell sharply. Spot gold fell 1.1 percent to $4,043.25 an ounce. The U.S. dollar was on track for its best monthly performance.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher. As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 268.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 65.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slightly up 346.50 points.

On the economic front, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for June will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the general activity index was up 0.4.

Three month and 6-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Agriculture Departments Farm Prices for May will be released at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month the farm prices were 2.3 percent.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.16 percent to 4,073.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.57 percent to 23,026.68.

Japanese markets finished slightly higher. The Nikkei average closed 0.15 percent higher at 69,468.11. The broader Topix index rose 0.47 percent to 3,982.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.68 percent to close at 8,823.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.70 percent higher at 9,026.90.

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Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’699.74 19.82 SLPB9U
Short 15’029.50 13.50 S6HB9U
Short 15’586.30 8.80 SBGBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’181.92 29.06.2026 14:17:34
Long 13’538.11 19.41 SQBLOU
Long 13’229.61 13.63 SLBIBU
Long 12’652.94 8.83 SYTBRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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