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17.09.2026 14:27:13

Futures Suggest That Wall Street Might Surge At Open

(RTTNews) - The Middle East crisis is not showing any signs of ease. In another political development, Canadian Prime Minister said the country is planning to be an associate member of European Union.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly higher.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices traded lower. Brent crude futures dropped 1.3 percent to $104.49 a barrel.

Gold prices rose sharply on Thursday as oil prices retreated and a global bond selloff paused following Wednesday's hawkish Fed hike. Spot gold jumped 1.1 percent to $4,309.27 an ounce after touching a six-week low earlier. U.S. gold futures, however, were down 0.9 percent at $4,348.67.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 473.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 73.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were surging 377.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Wednesday. The Dow led the way lower, slumping 631.21 points or 1.2 percent to a three-month closing low of 51,461.90. The S&P 500 fell 33.92 points or 0.5 percent to 7,551.81, its lowest closing level in well over a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a more modest loss, edging down 3.15 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,978.42.

On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 1.315 million, while it was 1.239 million in the prior month.

The Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 208K, while it was up 206K in the prior week.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for September is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 32.6, while it was up 47.4 in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 40 bcf.

The two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.41 percent to 3,875.60.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average edged up 0.33 percent to 64,136.25. The broader Topix index closed 0.80 percent higher at 4,094.19.

Australian markets closed higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.41 percent to 8,732.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.41 percent higher at 8,910.90.

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’602.62 16.13 SX7BOU
Short 14’746.48 13.80 SY7BHU
Short 15’326.57 8.75 SPNB2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’938.97 17.09.2026 14:28:26
Long 13’319.80 19.26 SXBKNU
Long 13’014.99 13.53 SUTB5U
Long 12’465.04 8.86 SZ4B3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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