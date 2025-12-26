Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’701 -0.1%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9295 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’528 1.1%  Bitcoin 70’134 2.0%  Dollar 0.7885 0.1%  Öl 61.7 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411
Top News
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
Mit Kakeibo einfach und langfristig Geld sparen
Apple-Aktie im Blick: iKonzern kürt Gewinner - das sind die iPhone- und Watch-Apps des Jahres 2025
Goldmarkt im Fokus: Goldman Sachs erwartet 2026 einen spürbaren Anstieg
Psychologie an der Börse: Wie sich Kognitive Verzerrungen auf Entscheidungen auswirken und wie Anleger sie vermeiden können
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.12.2025 14:51:29

Futures Pointing To Roughly Flat Open On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Friday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction after trending higher over the past several sessions.

Many traders are likely to remain away from their desks following the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday, leading to below average trading activity.

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves following the recent upward trend, which lifted the Dow and S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

However, tech stocks may extend their recent surge, with shares of Micron Technology (MU) and SanDisk (SNDK) seeing significant pre-market strength.

The upward momentum for the digital memory firms comes after a report from DigiTimes said South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have hiked prices for fifth-generation high-bandwidth memory by nearly 20 percent for 2026 deliveries.

Looking ahead, overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued next week due to the New Year's Day holiday on Thursday.

Reports on weekly jobless claims and pending home sales may still attract attention along with the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

Stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session but moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages extended their winning streak to five days, with the Dow and the S&P 500 reaching new record closing highs.

The major averages finished the day just off their highs of the session. The Dow advanced 288.75 points or 0.6 percent to 48,731.16, the Nasdaq rose 51.46 points or 0.2 percent to 23,613.31 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.26 points or 0.3 percent to 6,932.05.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street may have reflected recent upward momentum, with Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Northlight Asset Management, noting the "path of least resistance is higher until the end of the year."

Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as many traders were away from their desks ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday.

The markets will remain closed on Thursday and closed earlier than usual this afternoon in honor of Christmas Eve.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended December 20th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 223,000.

"Despite ongoing seasonal volatility, initial jobless claims remain in a range consistent with relatively steady labor market conditions and don't change out outlook for the labor market or Fed policy," said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

While the broader markets moved to the upside over the course of the session, most of the major sectors showed only modest moves.

Housing and banking stocks saw some strength on the day, while gold and oil service stocks moved to the downside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are dipping $0.05 to $58.30 a barrel after edging down $0.03 to $58.35 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slipping $2.90 to $4,502.80 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $43 to $4,535.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.26 yen versus the 155.79 yen it fetched on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1793 compared to yesterday's $1.1777.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced in thin holiday trading on Friday after the S&P 500 closed higher for a fifth straight day in a shortened session on Wednesday ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Regional trading volumes, remained thin, with markets in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and much of Europe shut for holidays.

Precious metals climbed, with silver surging past $75 per ounce for the first time and gold hitting a fresh record high, driven by U.S. dollar weakness, rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela, and expectations for two Federal Reserve rate cuts by the end of 2026.

Oil traded higher as investors weighed Venezuela supply risks. The White House has reportedly ordered the U.S. military to focus almost exclusively on enforcing a "quarantine" of Venezuelan oil for at least the next two months.

Elsewhere, Ukraine has widened the scope of its attacks on Russian energy assets, targeting not only crude refineries but also pipelines and other facilities.

China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent to end at 3,963.68 after a choppy session. The yuan strengthened past the psychological milestone of 7 per dollar in offshore trading for the first time since September 2024 on bets China's central bank would allow gradual appreciation of the currency to boost market confidence.

The move came after the People's Bank of China strengthened its daily reference rate to the strongest level since September 2024.

Japanese stocks climbed after the government revised its economic forecast for the fiscal year to next March. It is believed that a record $785 billion budget unveiled for the next fiscal year will boost consumption and capital expenditure.

Investors shrugged off mixed data pointing to uneven economic recovery. Japan's industrial production fell more than expected in November, while retail sales posted modest growth. The unemployment rate for November remained at 2.6 percent, matching forecasts.

The Nikkei 225 Index advanced 0.7 percent to 50,750.39, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.2 percent higher at 3,423.06. Among the prominent gainers, Fast Retailing, SoftBank and Advantest all rose around 2 percent.

Seoul stocks closed higher, driven by sharp gains in big-cap tech shares. The Kospi added 0.5 percent to close at 4,129.68, taking its annual gain to 72 percent.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics soared 5.3 percent, its chipmaking rival SK Hynix rallied 1.9 percent and artificial intelligence investment firm SK Square climbed 4.2 percent.

Europe

The major European markets remain closed for the day.

U.S. Economic News

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musks SpaceX vor Mega-Börsengang 2026? Das sind die Folgen für die Tesla-Aktie
Goldman Sachs Ausblick: Wo 2026 die Renditen liegen - und wo die Gefahren
Apple-Aktie im Blick: iKonzern kürt Gewinner - das sind die iPhone- und Watch-Apps des Jahres 2025
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Geheimtipps 2026: Diese unterschätzten Aktien haben laut Analysten riesiges Potenzial
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Synthetische ETFs: Welche regulatorischen Risiken Anleger kennen sollten
EQS-PVR: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
15:30 Weber will Bundeswehr unter europäischer Flagge in Ukraine
15:29 'Tyrannei boomt hier': Jimmy Kimmels Weihnachtsbotschaft gegen Trump
15:28 Bund kündigt Initiativen für maritime Wirtschaft an
15:28 Bayern für Klarnamenpflicht in sozialen Medien
15:28 Bundesdigitalminister für Social-Media-Sperre für Kinder
15:27 Wadephul: Keine Beteiligung an Gaza-Stabilisierungstruppe
15:26 Nato-Chef hält unabhängige EU-Verteidigung für unnötig
15:26 Absturz in der Türkei: Blackbox kommt nach Deutschland
15:23 Saudi-Arabien soll Ziele im östlichen Jemen bombardiert haben
15:23 Winterstürme halten Kalifornien weiter im Griff