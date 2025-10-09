Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’646 0.0%  SPI 17’432 0.1%  Dow 46’602 0.0%  DAX 24’717 0.5%  Euro 0.9319 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’651 0.0%  Gold 4’053 0.4%  Bitcoin 99’079 0.2%  Dollar 0.8025 0.5%  Öl 66.3 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Delta-Aktie stärker: Robuste Nachfrage soll bis ins Jahr 2026 anhalten
NEL ASA-Aktie: Kursboom durch starke Nachfrage
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie höher: Restrukturierung der Mobility-Sparte geplant
Ottobock-IPO gelingt grösster Börsengang des Jahres - Aktie fällt aber unter Erstkurs
Experten warnen vor Überbewertung: D-Wave Quantum-Aktie nach Rally im Visier
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
09.10.2025 14:52:30

Futures Pointing To Lackluster Performance In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by less than a tenth of a percent.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines, as the ongoing U.S. government shutdown continues to indefinitely delay the release of key reports.

The Labor Department was due to share its report on weekly jobless claims this morning, but the release has been delayed as the shutdown enters its ninth day.

Traders have largely shrugged off concerns about the economic impact of the shutdown but may start to pay greater attention to developments in Washington as the suspension of non-essential government services drags on.

Lawmakers in Washington continue to struggle to pass a temporary funding bill due in part to Democrats' demands that the legislation include an extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.

Remarks by several Federal Reserve officials may also attract attention, although Fed Chair Jerome Powell's welcoming remarks at a Community Bank Conference did not provide any insight into the outlook for interest rates.

Fed Governor Michael Barr and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman are also scheduled to deliver remarks later this afternoon.

Following the pullback seen in the previous session, stocks moved back to the upside during trading on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 more than offset Tuesday's losses, reaching new record closing highs.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way higher, jumping 255.02 points or 1.1 percent to 23,043.38, while the S&P 500 climbed 39.13 points or 0.6 percent to 6,753.72. The narrower Dow ended the day little changed, edging down 1.20 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 46,601.78.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index shot up by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are edging down $0.10 to $62.45 a barrel after advancing $0.82 to $62.55 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after soaring $66.10 to $4,070.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $9.50 to $4,061 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 152.74 yen versus the 152.68 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1611 compared to yesterday's $1.1626.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ ING Group
✅ Wells Frago & Co
✅ Dollarama

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:04 Logo WHS Trader‘s Circle – mit Behrendt & Bernstein LIVE am Markt (Aufzeichnung von heute)
12:43 Julius Bär: 19.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Broadcom Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
10:36 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Robotik und Drohnen - Revolution der Produktivität / Lonza - Zurück in die Spur
10:08 SMI setzt Herbstrally fort
09:19 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.10.2025
08.10.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch
07.10.25 Logitech: KI, Nachhaltigkeit und Gaming – wie könnte es weitergehen?
07.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Allianz, AXA, Generali, Swiss Life
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’162.42 19.93 B02SIU
Short 13’429.42 13.58 QIUBSU
Short 13’929.95 8.98 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’646.29 09.10.2025 14:50:04
Long 12’140.03 19.78 S67B6U
Long 11’851.57 13.61 SKTB3U
Long 11’310.01 8.64 BEFSQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump etabliert erste Bitcoin-Reserve der USA - Signal für Dollar-Schwäche?
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT fallen von Rekordhochs zurück: Diskussion um Drohnenabwehr im Fokus
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt: Milliardenschwere Exporte von KI-Chips in die VAE genehmigt
Ferrari-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Ferrari setzt wieder stärker auf Verbrenner - E-Auto-Ziel zurückgeschraubt
Presse: Dertour baut nach Hotelplan-Übernahme Doppelspurigkeiten ab
SMI-Anleger schnaufen nach starkem Lauf durch -- DAX weiter auf Rekordjagd -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien: Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Mittwochabend an Fahrt
Signa-Gründer Rene Benko in Innsbrucker Justizanstalt eingewiesen
Vonovia-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Konzernchef warnt vor jahrzehntelangem Wohnungsmangel
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rheinmetall von vor einem Jahr eingefahren

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}