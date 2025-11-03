Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’279 0.4%  SPI 17’037 0.3%  Dow 47’475 -0.2%  DAX 24’148 0.8%  Euro 0.9304 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’685 0.4%  Gold 4’017 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’245 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8087 0.5%  Öl 64.7 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Kimberly-Clark-Aktie in Rot: Milliardenfusion mit Kenvue sorgt für gemischte Reaktionen
Ausblick: Nordex legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Trotz starker Schwankungen: Diginex-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus
Merck-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung
Sportradar-Aktie: Schweizer Datenriese schliesst Übernahme von IMG Arena ab
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
03.11.2025 14:53:16

Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Monday, adding to the gains posted last week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes amid an advance by shares of Nvidia (NVDA), as the AI darling and market leader is jumping by 2.2 percent in pre-market trading.

Nvidia is advancing after software giant Microsoft (MSFT) revealed it has secured export licenses from the Trump administration to ship Nvidia chips to the United Arab Emirates.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of payroll processor ADP's report on private sector employment on Wednesday.

With the ongoing government shutdown indefinitely delaying several key U.S. economic reports, the ADP report could shed light on the strength of the labor market amid uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

Not long after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of October. The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to inch up to 49.5 in October from 49.1 in September, but a reading below 50 would still indicate contraction.

After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, stocks saw considerable volatility over the course of the trading day on Friday.

The major averages pulled back off their early highs in mid-day trading before moving back to the upside only to once again give back ground going into the end the session.

Despite the late-day pullback, the major averages all ended the day in positive territory. The Nasdaq climbed 143.81 points or 0.6 percent to 23,724.96, the S&P 500 rose 17.86 points or 0.3 percent to 6,840.20 and the Dow inched up 40.75 points or 0.1 percent to 47,562.87.

For the week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged by 2.2 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 advanced by 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Monday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while South Korea's Kospi shot up by 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. The German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.03 to $61.01 a barrel after climbing $0.41 to $60.98 barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after falling $19.40 to $3,996.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $30.70 to $4,027.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 154.25 yen versus the 154.00 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1510 compared to last Friday's $1.1534.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag um 14 Uhr live professionelle Investoren: Portfolios mit KI gestalten - Signale im Datendschungel erkennen

KI verändert das Investieren: Im Webinar erfährst du, wie datenbasierte Strategien Portfolios smarter machen - mit Systematik, Innovation und menschlichem Feingefühl. Das Webinar wird in englischer Sprache gehalten.

Kostenfrei anmelden und dabei sein!

Mut zur Börse: Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich?

💡 Mut zur Börse in der Vorsorge!
Im Gespräch mit Versicherungsexperte Christian Jetzer geht es um die wohl spannendste Frage der privaten Altersvorsorge:
👉 Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich?

Viele Schweizerinnen und Schweizer sparen weiterhin auf dem klassischen 3a-Sparkonto – trotz minimaler Zinsen und hoher Inflation. Christian Jetzer erklärt, warum Anlegen mit Wertschriften heute fast ein Muss ist, welche Renditechancen und Risiken bestehen und wie du Steuern sparen kannst.

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Mut zur Börse: Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich? | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

12:43 Logo WHS Rekordjagd an der Wall Street: Apple & Amazon glänzen – Meta enttäuscht. DAX & Bitcoin im Check
12:39 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Das Fed sät Zweifel
09:30 SG-Marktüberblick: 03.11.2025
09:27 SMI rutscht unter 200-Tage-Linie
31.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
31.10.25 Mut zur Börse: Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich? | Börsentag Zürich 2025
30.10.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
30.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’816.90 19.72 S2S3YU
Short 13’088.38 13.79 UEBSLU
Short 13’609.78 8.76 S9JB6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’279.00 03.11.2025 14:40:34
Long 11’741.68 18.56 SHFB5U
Long 11’512.64 13.87 BIYSFU
Long 11’013.30 8.98 BMQS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
KW 44: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry setzt auf mutige Investitionsstrategien
Palantir-Aktie im Fokus: Gerüchte über möglichen Aktiensplit
Wegen Gegengebots für Metsera: Pfizer verklagt Novo Nordisk - Aktie im Plus
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Forschungserfolg mit Gazyva bei SLE erzielt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktienrückkaufprogramme erfreuen sich grosser Beliebtheit: Das sind die Vor- und Nachteile
So dürften sich die Ölpreise laut IEA, Goldman Sachs und JPMorgan 2026 entwickeln

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:52 Vogelgrippe grassiert - Fast eine Million Tiere getötet
14:48 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Deutsche Bank steigen - Kapitalanforderungen, Investorentag
14:42 Trotz Trump-Vorwürfen: Kimberly-Clark übernimmt Tylenol-Hersteller
14:35 Aktien New York Ausblick: Nasdaq vor gutem November-Start
14:27 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax erholt sich deutlich - Hoffnung auf Jahresendrally
13:50 WDH/POLITIK: Noch 25 Prozent Fläche im Rennen um Atomendlager
13:36 Wadephul telefoniert nach Reiseverschiebung mit chinesischem Kollegen
13:35 OECD-Bericht: Migranten in Deutschland seltener angestellt
13:20 ROUNDUP 2/Dank neuer Boeing-Jets: Ryanair erwartet mehr Fluggäste - Kurssprung
13:10 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Autowerte klar erholt dank positiver Nexperia-Signale